Gurugram: Cyber walkathon combines fitness with cyber safety awareness

Gurugram: The Gurugram Cyber Police in collaboration with a private School, and the Cyber Security Organisation (CSO), launched an innovative “Cyber Walkathon – 1930 Metres for Cyber Safety” on Sunday. Participants engaged in cyber-safety quizzes, fitness challenges, and interactive discussions, making learning both engaging and practical. (HT Photo)

The walkathon was designed to underline importance of national cybercrime helpline number 1930, aiming to foster a cyber safe society while promoting healthy lifestyles, said police.

Priyanshu Dewan, assistant commissioner of police, cybercrime, said “Cybercrime prevention requires collaboration across all levels. Sunday’s walkathon was an impactful step in building a secure digital environment for all.”

Participants embarked on a walk-through interactive checkpoints designed to educate them on recognising cyber threats, safeguarding personal information, and fostering ethical online behaviour.

The walkathon also underscored the cybercrime helpline number’s critical role in tackling online threats. Along the route, interactive checkpoints were set up to educate participants on recognising cyber threats, safeguarding personal information, and promoting ethical online behaviour.

The initiative also included a session led by cybersecurity expert Rakshit Tandon, who discussed the growing challenges in the digital age and effective measures to combat them.

Participants engaged in cyber-safety quizzes, fitness challenges, and interactive discussions, making learning both engaging and practical.

ACP Dewan on the occasion emphasised on the importance of collaboration in preventing cybercrime, stating that initiatives like the walkathon foster a secure digital environment.

Raj Kumar Yadav, cyber security officer, said that raising awareness is the first step in building resilience against cyber threats. “This walkathon reflects our commitment to empowering every individual to stay vigilant in the digital age.”

Students from Mount Olympus School played an active role in spreading cyber safety awareness by creating and presenting posters and dressing as “cyber ghosts” to illustrate the dangers of online threats.

The school also organised an inter-school competition featuring posters on cyber safety and projects using e-waste. Winners were awarded trophies and certificates, showcasing creative ways to promote cyber awareness among the younger generation.

Give Back to Gurugram, a community group, mobilised communities across the city to join the walkathon and actively spread awareness about online security.

The CSO, meanwhile, provided its expertise, ensuring participants received actionable knowledge about staying vigilant in the digital world.