Gurugram DC asks 41 depts to appoint nodal officers for implementing Grap

The Gurugram district administration on Tuesday asked all 41 government departments in the city to designate nodal officers for adopting pollution control measures and to coordinate with the pollution control department for better implementation of the graded response action plan (Grap) to combat winter pollution.

The Grap came into effect on October 1 this year. Nishant Yadav, deputy commissioner, Gurugram, also said that city residents can file complaints about air pollution on the ‘Sameer’ mobile application. The complaints will then be resolved by concerned departments within 24 hours, he added

Yadav chaired a meeting with senior officials of different government departments and civic agencies on Tuesday. He said that complaints and issues related to pollution must be resolved on priority and any related information should be shared with the pollution department.

“Pollution levels and Air Quality Index (AQI) projections will be received three days in advance this year. It will help in better planning of the graded response to manage pollution,” Yadav said. He added that nodal officers designated by \departments will have to play a key role in preventing pollution in the city. He also said that since pollution levels in Delhi NCR, including Gururgam, are presently in the moderate category, none of the restrictions has come into force as of now. The AQI in Gurugram remained in the moderate category on Tuesday at 168.

Grap prescribes a list of curbs when air pollution levels in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) hit certain trigger points. The restrictions get stricter as the air quality worsens. The revised Grap has regulations under four categories -- stage one (poor) activates when the AQI is 200-300, stage two (very poor) when AQI is 300-400, stage three (severe) when AQI is 400-450, and stage four (severe plus) when AQI is more than 450.

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Tuesday said that it has started sprinkling recycled water on trees and roads using tractor trolleys. MCG officials also said that they have increased mechanical sweeping of main roads to reduce dust pollution on key routes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON