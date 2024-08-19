 Gurugram DC calls for caution against social media rumourmongering in run-up to state polls - Hindustan Times
Gurugram DC calls for caution against social media rumourmongering in run-up to state polls

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 20, 2024 05:38 AM IST

The district election officer warned of strict action against mischief-makers. He said multiple teams will be deployed to check such content across Pataudi, Sohna, Gurugram and Badshahpur constituencies

Gurugram

Citizens can lodge their complaints on the C-Vigil app or on the toll-free number 1950. (Representative photo/HT Archive)
Citizens can lodge their complaints on the C-Vigil app or on the toll-free number 1950. (Representative photo/HT Archive)

Deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav on Monday urged the Gurugram electorate to exercise caution while consuming content, to avoid rumourmongering based on misleading news, especially through social media that are intended to incite social discord in the run-up to the assembly elections.

Yadav, who is also the district election officer, warned of strict action against mischief-makers. He said multiple teams will be deployed to check such content across Pataudi, Sohna, Gurugram and Badshahpur constituencies.

“Often, during elections, mischievous elements try to spread rumors in the name of a party, candidate, religion, caste or region. To tackle this, specialised teams of competent officials, police and experts will be formed at constituency and district levels. These teams will closely monitor inflammatory speeches and fake news,” Yadav said.

The official also appealed to political parties to refrain from posting misleading, objectionable or controversial content on social media, emphasising on thorough review of promotional material before posting them. “The Election Commission of India and the district administration will closely monitor social media and internet services. Any irresponsible posts on social media will be met with strict legal action. Citizens can lodge their complaints on the C-Vigil app or on the toll-free number 1950,” he said.

Yadav stressed maintaining communal harmony during the election period, urging religious and community leaders to promote peace and discourage activities that could lead to conflict. “Our goal is to ensure that the election process remains smooth and that every citizen feels safe to exercise their right to vote,” he said.

