Gurugram DC urges locals to shun firecrackers, celebrate ‘Green Diwali’

District deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar on Sunday extended Diwali greetings to residents and urged them to celebrate the festival in an eco-friendly and pollution-free manner by avoiding firecrackers

“Let us light earthen lamps, decorate our homes with traditional Indian materials, and say goodbye to firecrackers to keep our environment safe and healthy,” Kumar said.

To ensure public safety during the festive period, the Health Department has been placed on high alert, Kumar said. “Emergency wards in all government hospitals have been strengthened, and additional doctors deployed to handle emergencies. Beds have been reserved in general wards for burn injury or festival-related cases.

“The administration is fully prepared to deal with any emergency situation. People should celebrate responsibly, ensuring their joy does not come at the cost of the environment or public health,” Kumar said. “Let’s make this Diwali truly bright — not with smoke and sound, but with smiles and sustainability,” he added.

Warning of the health hazards linked to fireworks, Kumar said, “The smoke and toxic gases released by crackers severely impact patients suffering from asthma, allergies, and respiratory ailments. They also pose health risks to senior citizens, children, and pregnant women. We must celebrate Diwali with lamps, not explosions.”

“It is our collective responsibility to protect our environment for the coming generations,” Kumar said, adding that residents should take a pledge not to burst firecrackers.