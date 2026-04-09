Gurugram DC urges revised wages’ rollout amid IMT Manesar protests

Gurugram: Amid the IMT Manesar labour unrest over wage-related issues, deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar on Thursday urged industrial units to immediately implement the Haryana government’s revised minimum wages, calling it a crucial step towards addressing workers’ concerns and restoring normalcy. Officials said the labour department has been directed to ensure strict implementation of the revised wages (HT File Photo)

The appeal comes days after protests by thousands of contractual workers in Manesar turned tense over demands for better wages and working conditions. The administration has since stepped up efforts to stabilise the situation and ensure compliance with the new wage structure.

The Haryana government notified a significant hike in minimum wages across categories, effective April 1, 2026, with an increase of nearly 35%.

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According to the revised rates, wages for unskilled workers have been raised from ₹11,274.60 to ₹15,220, marking an increase of ₹3,945.40. Similarly, semi-skilled workers will now earn ₹16,780.74, up from ₹12,430.18, while skilled workers’ wages have been increased to ₹18,500.81 from ₹13,704.31. For highly skilled workers, wages have been revised from ₹14,389.52 to ₹19,425.85.

Calling the decision “sensitive and worker-centric,” DC said, “The Haryana government has taken an important decision in the interest of workers. All industrial institutions must implement the revised minimum wages on priority.”

Officials said the labour department has been directed to ensure strict implementation of the revised wages across the district. Monitoring mechanisms will ensure compliance with labour laws and ensure that workers receive the full benefit of the revised pay structure.

Administration’s push comes when the unrest in IMT Manesar highlighted gaps between policy announcements and on-ground implementation. Authorities hope that swift enforcement of the revised wages will address grievances and prevent further escalation.