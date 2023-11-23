Gurugram development body to initiate installing of smart traffic signals soon

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority will soon start work on installing smart traffic signals at some of its sectors to ease vehicular congestion on roads, according to officials aware of the matter. GMDA has identified 29 junctions in these for installing the smart traffic signals. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

A proposal in this regard was approved by the civic body on Monday, according to which the project will be executed at an estimated cost of ₹6.49 crore.

The authority said that a tender for the work will be floated and work allotted on priority to streamline growing traffic in the developing sectors of 58 to 115.

According to GMDA, it has identified 29 junctions in these for installing the smart traffic signals. The signal will be equipped with adaptive traffic control systems (ATCS) which will help in traffic regulation and minimising congestion on such intersections to offer ease of commute to citizens, a GMDA spokesperson said on Tuesday.

GMDA officials said that the timing of these smart traffic signals will be automatically adjusted according to the volume of traffic on each leg. The sensors in the signals will be able to gauge the volume of traffic moving from a particular side and accordingly increase the duration of the green light on its own to ensure smooth flow of traffic. The traffic signal lights will be operated on real-time data provided by Google maps, and will also facilitate the creation of green corridors to accord priority to the movement of emergency vehicles, they added.

“GMDA is already revamping the existing traffic signals in the city, wherein 111 signals are being upgraded to smart signals in sectors 1-55 and the work is in progress. Additionally, 29 locations have been identified in the newer sectors of Gurugram from 58 -115 where installation of smart traffic signals will be carried out to improve traffic management as well as pedestrian movement in these areas. These traffic signals will also be connected to the Integrated Command and Control Centre of GMDA to monitor the end to end flow of traffic,” said RD Singhal, general manager, mobility, GMDA.

Some of the locations where smart signals will be installed include Sector 102A/103 dividing road on Kherki Majra side, sector 110/110A/112/113 chowk, Bajghera underpass, sector 45/52 T-Point Vikas Marg, sector 101/102/102A/104 chowk on Dwarka expressway side, sector 93/94/89 T-point, Rampura to Pataudi Road, sector 86/85/90/89 Dadi Satti chowk, sector 81/82/85/86 Jai Singh chowk, sector 90/91/92/93 Chowk, among others.

Anurag Kulshrestha, founder Trax, a non-governmental organisation for road safety, said that smart traffic signals will become effective only with better enforcement and improved infrastructure to ensure smooth movement of vehicles. “There is a need to integrate better road engineering, visibility, space for pedestrians and effective enforcement with smart systems to make roads safer and congestion free,” he said.