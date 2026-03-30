Gurugram drops double-decker plan; metro, flyover to be built separately

The proposed double-decker elevated road between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk has been dropped due to feasibility, and now separate structures would be constructed for road traffic and a metro line, officials said on Sunday. Revised plan clears way for ₹182 crore elevated road on NH-352W stretch; GMRL to realign stations, GMDA to push proposal to state government. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

They added that Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) will now modify the alignment of proposed Sector 10 and Sector 37 metro stations to allow construction of a 3.3-km flyover for road traffic between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

“The proposed double-decker flyover aimed for efficient use of space and cost reduction. However, after detailed discussions with stakeholders, we decided both the metro and the elevated road should have separate structures. We will modify the alignment of the metro stations to facilitate the construction of a new flyover between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk,” said a senior GMRL official aware of the matter.

In a March 25 letter to the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), GMRL stated that it will modify the proposed alignment (of the two metro stations) suitably so as to avoid any infringement and conflict with the proposed road infrastructure works of NHAI.

“At the Sector 10 location, NHAI’s proposed right of way (ROW) falls in forest land, where the utility corridor is proposed and utilities must be diverted. Therefore, GMDA should expedite approval for the diversion of forest land. Availability of clear and uninterrupted ROW is critical for the commencement and timely execution of Metro works,” the letter stated.

With the plan dropped, GMDA officials said they would submit a proposal to construct a six-lane elevated road to the state government for final approval.

According to officials, in January 2026, it was decided to construct a 3.3-km elevated road on this stretch instead of expanding the surface road. Following this, NHAI prepared an estimate of ₹182 crore to build the road. However, when GMDA sought approval from GMRL regarding the proposed design, the metro corporation proposed a double-decker structure for both the road and metro.

“However, it has now been decided to have separate structures. The GMRL will now modify the station alignment so that the elevated road to be constructed by NHAI does not face any obstruction,” said a senior GMRL official.

A senior NHAI official had earlier said the authority would construct the elevated structure as a deposit work for the GMDA and whatever proposal it approved would be executed on the ground.

NHAI will also not issue a separate tender specifically for the construction of the elevated road as this project has already been incorporated into the plans for the Gurugram-Pataudi to Rewari Highway (NH-352W). This elevated road will be constructed by the company currently executing the highway project, they said.