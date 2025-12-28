Gurugram: Four cops booked for murder in ‘custodial death’

Four officers of the Gurugram police’s Crime Branch, posted with the Farrukhnagar unit, were booked for murder on Saturday over the suspected custodial death of a man from Rajasthan, who was arrested on charges of facilitating a vehicle theft, police said. A judicial inquiry has also been initiated into the custodial death. However, police said Asif died by suicide. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Family members of the deceased, Mohammad Asif, 22, of Rampura in Bhiwadi of Rajasthan, said he was assaulted mercilessly for refusing to pay the officers a bribe of ₹4 lakh. They alleged that the officers had threatened to torture him if he did not pay them, when they apprehended him from Khairtha-Tijara on December 24.

However, police said Asif died by suicide. They said he was arrested and taken to the Farrukhnagar police station on Friday morning and placed in a lockup, where he allegedly hanged himself from ventilator rods, using the cover of the quilt, at 3.45pm.

Senior police officers said that the four officers were attached to police lines with immediate effect on Saturday after an FIR against them was registered under sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Farrukhnagar police station on Saturday.

Police did not disclose the identity of the four officers as an inquiry is on the way.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that no foul play has been found in the post-mortem examination of the deceased. “Hanging has been determined as the cause of death. Judicial inquiry is already going on the case. Four police personnel have been attached to police lines for an impartial probe in the case,” he said, adding no evidence of the crime branch officials demanding money from the deceased’s family has surfaced.

Asif’s body was handed over to the family after an autopsy by a medical board on Saturday, in the presence of a magistrate and videographer.

According to police, Asif was a repeat offender, with eight theft cases registered against him since 2022. Of the eight, one was in Delhi, three in Faridabad and four in Gurugram. He was convicted in four cases and was out on bail at the time of the incident.

Ali Jaan, Asif’s uncle, alleged in the FIR that the four Crime Branch officers in question visited his residence in Khairthal Tijara in Rajasthan on Wednesday. “They told us that a SIM card in his (Asif’s) name was found to be used in a theft case, for which an FIR was registered at Farrukhnagar police station,” he said.

“They first asked us to pay ₹4 lakh to end the matter then and there. However, I expressed my inability; then they asked us to pay ₹2 lakh for not assaulting Asif or taking him on police remand,” he said.

Jaan alleged that when he said he was poor and could not pay them anything, they took Asif with them and threatened to cripple him or kill him in an encounter if he did not arrange the money.

Dr Deepak Mathur, who carried out the autopsy with Dr Manav Chauhan and Dr Tony Jowel, in the presence of a magistrate, said that the preliminary cause of death seemed to be hanging.

“However, the crime scene report, ligature material and its report was unavailable at present. Viscera has also been preserved for analysis. A detailed report will be provided afterwards. There were trivial injury marks found present on the body during the autopsy but in no scenario were linked to the death,” he said.