Friday, Jun 13, 2025
Gurugram: GMDA directs encroachments to be cleared on utility corridor

ByAbhishek Behl
Jun 13, 2025 09:59 PM IST

The GMDA team found several encroachments such as nurseries, vendors, kiosks, and some permanent structures obstructing construction of service roads and other civic infrastructure on the stretch

The Gurugram Metropolitan Region Development Authority (GMDA) on Thursday inspected the 60-metre utility corridor from Elan Miracle Mall on Dwarka Expressway to Dadi Satti Chowk between Gurugram and Manesar, and sector dividing roads of sectors 84/88 and 85/89.

A GMDA enforcement team inspects sector 84/89 road and Gurugram-Manesar utility corridor on Thursday. (HT Photo)
The team found several encroachments such as nurseries, vendors, kiosks, and some permanent structures obstructing construction of service roads and other civic infrastructure, officials said on Friday.

“We have found 30 illegal encroachments which were in the area falling under the right of way of GMDA land where service roads of approximately 5km length have to constructed. We have warned the violators to clear the land within two days or else action would be taken against them,” said RS Bhath, district town planner, GMDA, and nodal officer, enforcement, Gururgam.

Bhath said the inspection was conducted after the infrastructure division pointed out encroachments obstructing their work. “We will soon order violators to remove encroachments on sector dividing roads of sectors 86/90 and 87/91 and the multi-utility corridor,” he added.

