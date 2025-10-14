Gurugram hospitals see 123% rise in respiratory cases amid poor AQI

As air quality continues to deteriorate, hospitals in Gurugram are witnessing a surge in respiratory illness cases, said health department officials on Monday. However, due to frequent rain showers in two months, cases of asthma, cold and cough, bronchitis, and nasobronchial allergies have not risen dramatically compared to last year. Morning smog engulfs Sector 44 near Millennium City Centre metro station in Gurugram on Monday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Data reveals that between September 1 and 13, a total of 748 cases of acute respiratory illnesses were reported in the district, a 123% increase compared to emergency cases in August. In contrast to last year, 636 (October), 686 (November), 686 (December) emergencies were reported during the festive season.

Dr. Lokveer Singh, primary medical officer at sector 10A Civil Hospital noted a sharp rise in patients visiting the OPD with respiratory complaints as pollution levels in the NCR have worsened.

“Around 176 patients visited the hospital on Monday with respiratory issues. Around 700 patients had complained of respiratory issues, including breathlessness, pneumonia, asthma exasberations, cold and cough, flu and COPD until September 13 while 3,600 visited the OPDs in August,” said Singh.

The district-wide data from seven sentinel sites at Medanta, Paras, Sector 10, Fortis, Kriti, Artemis, and Pushpanjali showed that 1,043 cases required nebulisation during August and September.

“We are fully prepared to tackle the surge in cases due to air pollution during and after the festive season. Emergency departments have been directed to be fully stocked with medicines and keep staff on alert,” said Dr Alka Singh, chief medical officer of Gurugram.

Officials said that 15 ICU beds at Sector 10A Civil Hospital will be reserved for severe respiratory cases during winter. “Public hospitals at Sohna and Patuadi are feasible for screening and admitting patients suffering from respiratory emergencies,” a senior official added.

Dr Bharat Gopal, senior director and head interventional pulmonology Medanta said that the rise in OPD visits can be attributed to a prolonged flu circulation. “Also, pollution due to increased traffic during the festival time and seasonal effects like lower temperature have also led to aggravating the conditions of some patients with pre-existing chronic lung diseases,” Gopal said.