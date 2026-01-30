Gurugram hotel under scanner over sale deed violations

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Thursday plans to conduct an inquiry into the execution and registration of sale deeds of properties of a hotel on MG road. The hotel however, denied the allegations.

DTCP had earlier asked the revenue officials not to register any sale deeds of a project as the developer had carried out violations of Haryana urban development rules.

According to a letter issued by Amit Khatri, director, town and country planning department on Thursday, a change of land use (CLU) permission for a hotel cum commercial projects was granted in 1993 to M/s Bright Star Hotels Pvt Ltd, which developed the Bristol Hotel on MG road, for a land parcel measuring 15,881.25 square yards. The land falls under Khasra numbers 107, 108, 110/3, 112/1 and 113/1 in Sikanderpur Ghosi village.

The letter stated,“ It has come to the notice of this office that the CLU holder has executed sale deeds in favour of third parties and sold the units to different persons, which is a violation of terms and conditions of CLU permission.”

The department further stated that a show-cause notice was issued by its enforcement wing to the developer in December 2025, and the concerned tehsildar was instructed not to register any sale, lease or gift deeds for the project land. Despite this, a sale deed was reportedly registered on December 29, 2025. DTCP has alleged that the registration was carried out in violation of departmental directions and has sought action against the concerned revenue officials.

Khatri in his letter to the revenue department stated, “Tehsildar was asked not to register any sale/lease/gift deed in the site in question. However, it has come to the notice that Tehsildar, Wazirabad wilfully and with mala fide intention has executed a sale deed dated 29.12.2025 in the said commercial complex. Therefore, you are requested to inquire into the matter and initiate appropriate action as per law against the concerned officer/official.”

When asked about the matter, Majid Akhtar, chief financial officer, Bristol Hotel, said that the license to Bright Star Hotels Pvt Ltd was issued in 1993. “The license conditions were changed later by the department in 2003 and the projects developed there come under these regulations. We have followed all norms and regulations and a reply to the notice issued to the company has been duly submitted by the company,” he said.

A statement issued by Bright Star Hotels Limited further said, “We deny all allegations as BSHL got CLU in the year 1994 for hotel cum commercial complex and got occupation certificate in Oct 1997. Rules regarding the license were incorporated in the year 2003. We have not sold any plot or sub-divided plot. The show cause notice is wrongly issued to us.”