Gurugram industries say prolonged power cuts causing losses
Industry owners of Manesar and Dharuhera on Thursday said they have been facing long power cuts for over a month now, resulting in production and supply loss. Members of the Industrial Model Township (IMT) Manesar Industrial Association on Thursday also met Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and apprised him of their situation. Officials of the power department, however, said the situation is likely to improve by only next month.
Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) distributes electricity and Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam (HVPN) transmits electricity in IMT Manesar.
On Wednesday, the Manesar Industries Welfare Association (MIWA) also wrote to the power utility and apprised them of the problems being faced by factory owners due to the frequent power cuts. Manmohan Gaind, vice-president, MIWA, said that unscheduled night-long power cuts have become a regular phenomena in Manesar over the last couple of weeks, and it has impacted production. “Given the high price of fuel, using diesel generators for production will make the industry completely unviable. We request the government to purchase power from the neighbouring states to support the industry,” said Gaind.
Owners also said they had suffered huge losses for two years due to Covid and when they started recovering, unscheduled power cuts again hit their businesses, and despite paying extra time to the employees they are unable to generate any revenue.
Shalini Baweja, an industrialist in Sector 5, IMT Manesar, said that they tried using diesel generators but they were not enough to support their machines. “We manufacture tubs and cups for ice creams. This is peak production time for our business and we have not been able to deliver products for over a month due to the frequent power cuts,” she said.
Manoj Tyagi, an industrialist who manufactures garments in IMT Manesar’s Sector 7, said that the power cuts last between nine and 12 hours. “Production has been severely hit. Most owners are compelled to run diesel generator sets to ensure production doesn’t suffer, but how will we run our operations and pay salaries without revenue? We have to pay the industrial area ₹110 crore a year and we deserve basic facilities,” he said.
Owners said they were unaware of the reason for the power cuts, and despite repeated attempts, no authority would give them any clarity.
Deepak Duggal, an industrialist from Dharuhera who manufactures ice cream cones, said that government does not realise how costly it is to run a plant on diesel generator sets. “Production loss is unavoidable. Employees are idle all day and leave early as there is no work. Only a few small machines are operational and draw power from diesel gensets, which costs us around 1.5 times more than the regular supply,” he said.
PC Meena, DHBVN’s managing director, said that the situation will improve after May 15. “We will add 1,100 megawatts more to improve the supply. The area will get uninterrupted supply by the end of June. We are trying to buy more electricity from the power exchange. Due to the lockdown in China, we were unable to procure equipment that is on hold. Once it is done, the Hisar plant will add more than 600 megawatts to the supply,” he said.
Ranjan Rao, executive engineer, DHBVN Manesar, said that there has been a shortage of power from the grid. “The situation will remain the same for another month. We have decided to supply power on a rotation basis,” he said.
AAP appoints 28 party spokespersons in Punjab
Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday released a fresh list of 28 party spokespersons in Punjab, including several newly elected legislators. Baljinder Kaur, Anmol Gagan Maan, Dinesh Chadha, Sheetal Angural, Jai Kisan Singh Rori, Manwinder Singh Gyaspura, Jasvir Singh Gill Raja, Chetan Singh Jouramajra and Amritpal Singh Sukhanand are among the other MLAs who have been given the responsibility to speak on behalf of the party.
Vehicle lifters’ gang busted with arrest of four in Ludhiana
Police busted a gang of vehicle lifters with the arrest of four accused, recovering a total of three stolen motorcycles and mobile phones from their possession. The accused, identified as Manvir Singh Monty of Punjabi Bagh, Rajvir Singh of Dhandra village, Jasvinder Singh of SBS Nagar Dhandra Road and Manpreet Singh of Dhandra village, were arrested at a checkpoint installed near Jain Temple on Dhandra road on Tuesday.
Elephant gives birth to twins in Bandipur
An elephant has given birth to twins in Karnataka's Bandipur, about 213 kms away from Bengaluru, a video of which has gone viral on social media. A person aware of the developments said that the news was fascinating and happened in the Bandipur forest range. The video of the mother with two calves has been shared widely on social media. The birth of twins, experts said, account for less than 1% of total births.
Kumaraswamy urges CM Bommai to call meeting of religious leaders
JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday urged Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai to call a meeting of religious leaders of all communities at Vidhana Soudha here, and send out a clear message to the society, amid the recent communal flare-ups in the state. He also asked people to be cautious about BJP and Congress, as he hit out at both national parties for disturbance of peace and harmony in the state.
Kejriwal kicks off AAP election campaign in Karnataka; Kodihalli joins party
The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday got a shot in the arm as the president of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, one of the biggest farmer associations, said that it will back the Arvind Kejriwal-led outfit in the 2023 assembly elections, giving a boost to the Delhi-based outfit a year ahead of the polls.
