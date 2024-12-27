Gurugram, The Gurugram Police on Friday said popular radio jockey Simran Singh's death here is a case of suicide and further investigation into it has been closed as the popular social media influencer's family did not file any complaint or raise any suspicion. Gurugram: Influencer Simran Singh's death ruled suicide by police, fans express disbelief

However, a large number of social media users who claimed to be her fans refused to believe the police's conclusion and commented on her Instagram page that she was "murdered".

Police here said the investigation in the case has been closed, with a senior investigation officer confirming that the post-mortem report revealed the cause of death as hanging and it was a case of suicide only.

The family of the deceased did not file any complaint against anybody, so there is no point of any suspicion, he added.

The Instagram profile of Simran Singh, known to her fans as "Jammu Ki Dhadkan", was filled with comments from her followers who shared their disbelief over the entire episode.

RJ Simran last posted on Instagram on December 13 a reel with the caption 'Just a girl on the beach with endless giggles and her gown'.

Social media users have commented on it, expressing apprehension that she might have been murdered.

"I also think that she might not have committed suicide, it is murder. There is a reason behind suicide. How can such a strong, beautiful, confident, young and successful girl suddenly commit suicide without saying anything, without leaving a note, without making a video," one such user wrote.

Another user commented, "This is murder, because if she was under stress or had any mental problem, she would not have liked to make reels. It is clear from the reel that she was completely fine. If someone is depressed, he isolates himself. This is murder, not suicide."

Simran Singh's body was found hanging in a room of her rented house in Sector 47 here on Wednesday night.

A resident of Jammu and Kashmir, Singh was earlier an RJ in a radio channel but she quit the job and was freelancing, a senior police officer said, adding that she had been living in Gururgam for around two years.

