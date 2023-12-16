close_game
News / Cities / Gurugram News / Gurugram jail inmate under trial in murder case dies by suicide

Gurugram jail inmate under trial in murder case dies by suicide

ByHT Correspondent, Gurugram
Dec 17, 2023 05:20 AM IST

The deceased man, from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on August 30, 2022, five days after he allegedly murdered his roommate in a PG

A 21-year-old man under trial for murder allegedly died by suicide in Gurugram’s Bhondsi jail on Friday night, police officers aware of the matter said on Saturday. The jail warder found his body in the bathroom in barrack 6B at 5 am and informed the authorities.

The deceased man, who was from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on August 30, 2022, five days after he allegedly murdered his 26-year-old roommate in a PG in Palam Vihar. He had been imprisoned in Bhondsi jail since then.

A senior jail official said they visited the barrack and inspected the scene. “We informed the police and duty magistrate and sent the body to the mortuary. His family members were also informed early Saturday morning,” the official said.

