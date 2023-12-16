Gurugram jail inmate under trial in murder case dies by suicide

A 21-year-old man under trial for murder allegedly died by suicide in Gurugram’s Bhondsi jail on Friday night, police officers aware of the matter said on Saturday. The jail warder found his body in the bathroom in barrack 6B at 5 am and informed the authorities. The jail warder found his body in the bathroom in barrack 6B at 5 am and informed the authorities. (Representational image/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The deceased man, who was from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on August 30, 2022, five days after he allegedly murdered his 26-year-old roommate in a PG in Palam Vihar. He had been imprisoned in Bhondsi jail since then.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

A senior jail official said they visited the barrack and inspected the scene. “We informed the police and duty magistrate and sent the body to the mortuary. His family members were also informed early Saturday morning,” the official said.