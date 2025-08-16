Gurugram launches month-long drive to eliminate garbage hotspots

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has launched a month-long, city-wide special drive on Friday to address three of the city’s most persistent civic issues — construction and demolition (C&D) waste, garbage-vulnerable points, and stray cattle. The campaign, which began this week, has been designed with strict timelines, measurable targets, and a zero-tolerance approach to negligence or obstruction. Officials have warned that those failing to comply or creating hurdles will face stringent legal action, including the filing of FIRs. Garbage on the Gurugram-Farukhnagar road near Sultanpur National Park on Wednesday. (HT photo)

Major push to clear C&D waste

One of the key components of the drive is the large-scale removal of C&D waste from high-visibility and high-impact locations. The MCG has already deployed multiple teams to clear debris from sites such as Faridabad–Gurugram Road, Sector 29, Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), and the Auto Market area. MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya directed that no construction debris should be left unattended in public spaces and that disposal must be carried out within a strict timeline, said officials.

The MCG has also strengthened its enforcement measures against illegal dumping. Offenders caught disposing of debris in unauthorised areas will face immediate penalties — including vehicle seizure, heavy fines, and the filing of FIRs. “We are determined to end the practice of leaving C&D waste in open areas. This is not just a sanitation issue but also a matter of public safety and city aesthetics,” said Dahiya.

Targeted crackdown on stray cattle

Addressing the long-standing problem of stray cattle roaming on city streets, the MCG has set a target of capturing at least 100 cattle every day for the next month and shifting them to Gaushalas . The operation will be carried out with full coordination from the Gurugram Police to ensure safety and prevent interference.

Dahiya issued a stern warning that anyone obstructing cattle-catching teams will face immediate legal action, including the registration of FIRs. Dairy owners and cattle rearers have been cautioned not to let their animals wander in public areas. “The menace of stray cattle not only affects traffic flow but also poses a serious safety risk to residents. We will deal firmly with those responsible,” he added.

Eradicating garbage-vulnerable points

Another major focus of the campaign is the removal of garbage-vulnerable points — locations where waste habitually accumulates. These spots will be cleared and closely monitored to prevent recurrence. Officials will also act against individuals or entities caught dumping waste in public areas, with penalties including fines and legal prosecution.

“Our aim is to make Gurugram clean, safe, and orderly,” Dahiya said during a high-level review meeting at MCG headquarters on Friday. “This campaign is not a one-time clean-up; it is about setting new standards of civic discipline and ensuring visible, lasting results. We will not tolerate negligence at any level.”

Officials have been given clear instructions to meet their daily and weekly targets, with progress to be reviewed regularly. The MCG hopes that by the end of the one-month period, Gurugram will see a visible improvement in cleanliness, waste management efficiency, and control of stray cattle.

“This special drive is an opportunity to reset the city’s sanitation and urban management standards,” Dahiya said, adding that the cooperation of residents will be key to sustaining the improvements beyond the campaign period.