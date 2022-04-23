Gurugram lens on car-washing units using groundwater

Cracking down on illegal car-washing centres in Gurugram using groundwater to wash cars, the chief minister’s flying squad on Friday conducted raids at several centres in Sohna after it received information that the centres are running illegally. Police said at least one of the centres was found using borewell water used for drinking purposes to wash cars, following which police booked its owner.

Officials said authorised car washing centres use treated water or harvested water and have tankers to store them but illegal car-washing stations have been operating for years without following protocols. There are more than 200 illegal car-washing centres across Sohna, said officials.

Inderjeet Yadav, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) with the CM’s flying squad, said they received a tip-off that a few places were running car washing centres illegally. “People running these centres don’t take electricity connection and use drinking water. We formed a team consisting of officials from the electricity department and the police,” he said.

Yadav said a car wash owner, identified as Lilu Ram, a resident of Dohla village in Sohna, was booked for using drinking water for commercial purposes and stealing electricity, adding that the car washing station was sealed. They also imposed a fine of ₹1.42 lakh on him.

Yadav said there are over 500 car wash units in Gurugram and teams have been formed to check if they are using groundwater. “After every few metres, there is a car washing station, most of which are close to residential areas. We will take strict action against those found wasting water by washing vehicles or watering gardens,” he said.

