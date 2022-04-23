Gurugram lens on car-washing units using groundwater
- Officials said authorised car washing centres use treated water or harvested water and have tankers to store them but illegal car-washing stations have been operating for years without following protocols.
Cracking down on illegal car-washing centres in Gurugram using groundwater to wash cars, the chief minister’s flying squad on Friday conducted raids at several centres in Sohna after it received information that the centres are running illegally. Police said at least one of the centres was found using borewell water used for drinking purposes to wash cars, following which police booked its owner.
Officials said authorised car washing centres use treated water or harvested water and have tankers to store them but illegal car-washing stations have been operating for years without following protocols. There are more than 200 illegal car-washing centres across Sohna, said officials.
Inderjeet Yadav, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) with the CM’s flying squad, said they received a tip-off that a few places were running car washing centres illegally. “People running these centres don’t take electricity connection and use drinking water. We formed a team consisting of officials from the electricity department and the police,” he said.
Yadav said a car wash owner, identified as Lilu Ram, a resident of Dohla village in Sohna, was booked for using drinking water for commercial purposes and stealing electricity, adding that the car washing station was sealed. They also imposed a fine of ₹1.42 lakh on him.
Yadav said there are over 500 car wash units in Gurugram and teams have been formed to check if they are using groundwater. “After every few metres, there is a car washing station, most of which are close to residential areas. We will take strict action against those found wasting water by washing vehicles or watering gardens,” he said.
-
Delhi adds 1,042 Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths
On Friday, 94 people were admitted to hospitals. This means that 99.03% dedicated Covid-19 beds in hospitals were vacant. Apart from this, 2,173 patients were in home isolation. Health experts said that the government needs to concentrate on vaccinating as many people as possible with booster shots before another peak.
-
No masks for commuters in private cars: Delhi govt order
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday decided to reintroduce the mask mandate, which was lifted on April 2 this year, when Covid-19 infections and the test positivity rate appeared to be falling back to record lows. However, the recent infections spike sent DDMA back to the drawing board, as it decided to conduct random tests in public places across the city.
-
Protocol in place, prepared to tackle Covid infections: Delhi schools
According to the SOPs, if a Covid case is reported, schools have to temporarily cordon off the particular wing or section of the school. Schools have also been asked to conduct thermal scanning at the entrance and set up hand sanitisation points across the campus.
-
Covid: No sharing, masks a must, temperature checks in fresh school guidelines
According to the SOPs, which are similar to the guidelines issued to schools when they were permitted to reopen for physical classes with conditions last year, teachers will be required to ask students about Covid-19 symptoms while taking attendance daily and symptomatic students will have to be quarantined.
-
Weather to improve tomorrow onwards: J&K MeT office
With a moderate spell of rain witnessed in J&K, the MeT office on Friday said that weather will improve Saturday onwards as there is no prediction of any major weather event till next week. Kashmir has recorded rains on Thursday while Friday brought showers at some places. Upper reaches of Kashmir observed light snowfall, bringing down the day and night temperature.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics