Gurugram locals seek agency-wise road signage to fix accountability gaps

Residents and RWA members at the second monthly meeting of the HT Gurugram First dialogue on Saturday called for installing road signage at every kilometre clearly stating the agency responsible for maintenance, saying this would improve accountability and reduce confusion among citizens. Activists said repeated complaints fail as departments pass responsibility, urging clearer public-facing maintenance information. (HT )

Participants said overlapping responsibilities among civic agencies often result in a blame game, leaving residents unsure of where to direct complaints. “Often, government agencies engage in a blame game. With these boards and signages, the public will know exactly who to hold accountable for any issues,” said Ashish Agarwal, RWA secretary of Nirvana Country, Sector 50.

Residents suggested that each sign should clearly specify which agency is responsible for which function, along with the names and contact numbers of concerned officials. “Half of the time, people are asking questions and blaming the wrong agency. Even the names of the contractors must be out so that we can hold them accountable,” said Vineeta Khosla, RWA president of Greenwood City, Sector 45.

Highlighting jurisdictional overlaps, Sandeep Parwal, a resident of Vipul Greens, Sector 48, said, “There are many roads where construction is handled by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), while sanitation falls under the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG). On major arterial roads, where issues are frequent, there should be signage indicating which agency is responsible for what.”

Residents cited the National Highways Authority of India as an example, noting that QR codes installed on road signages at Rajiv Chowk, Sohna Road and Hero Honda Chowk provide complete project-related information to the public.

Environmental activist Gauri Sarin said the lack of clear signage has repeatedly been flagged to civic authorities. “Clear signages will ensure complaints reach the right, accountable authorities. In Gurugram, officials often pass the buck between departments,” she said.

Responding to the demand, Faisal Ibrahim, head of Infra-I, Electrical Wing, and superintending engineer, Infra-II, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, said, “We will coordinate with the traffic police to install signage on model roads such as Vyapar Kendra Road and Hamilton Court Road. Contractors are responsible for fixing any potholes for three years after completion, but installing signage is certainly a good suggestion to improve accountability.”