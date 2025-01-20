Gurugram locals urge MCG to take action on waste burning by vendors

A city-based environment advocacy group Citizens for Clean Air has filed a complaint with Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) commissioner Ashok Garg against the open waste burning by street vendors. The group has demanded effective measures to control the menace. A recent court commissioners’ report highlights street vendor waste as a major contributor to local pollution. (HT Photo)

The complaint mentions that vendors in areas such as Tau Devi Lal Biodiversity Park in Sector 52, Nirvana Central Road in Sector 50, and other hotspots across the city burn plastics, styrofoam, and multi-layered pouches, creating toxic fumes and contributing significantly to air pollution.

Responding to the concerns, Garg said, “We will form dedicated teams to carry out night patrols and coordinate with the relevant departments for timely waste collection and disposal. Those found violating norms through open burning will face strict action. Our overarching aim is to eliminate practices that harm public health and degrade the city’s air quality.”

The complaint, submitted by a member -- Ruchika Sethi Takkar, underscores the dangers posed by open burning, particularly during winter when temperature inversion traps fine particulate matter (PM2.5) close to the ground. “These pollutants remain in the immediate breathing zone, leading to serious health hazards for vendors, nearby residents, and passersby,” Takkar wrote. The letter also cites a recent court commissioners’ report that highlights street vendor waste as a major contributor to local pollution levels.

To address the issue, the group has proposed an approach that includes mapping and registering vendors to ensure they are part of a structured waste management schedule, assigning designated days for segregated waste pick-up, and enforcing strict rules against burning or dumping. The group further recommends providing gas heaters for vendors during colder months, thereby removing the perceived need to burn waste as a source of heat. Collaboration with market and residents’ welfare associations, and vendor collectives is also suggested to maintain vigilance against open fires.

Despite such assurances, residents argued that current interventions—such as merely extinguishing burning piles or sweeping up charred debris—offer only short-term relief.

Dr Sanjay Mehta, chief radiologist in a city hospital, said, “Burning plastic releases toxic gases like dioxins, furans, and mercury, posing severe health risks. Dioxins disrupt the thyroid and respiratory systems, while phthalate in plastics are linked to fertility issues, allergies, and asthma. Plastic waste combustion increases heart disease risk, worsens respiratory ailments, and damages the nervous system. Toxic residues settle on crops and water bodies, entering our food chain. A 2022 study even found plastic particles in human blood, highlighting its far-reaching impact on health.”

Environmental advocate Ajay Nayar and a resident of Sector 55, who has lived in the area for 15 years, said he and his wife have launched multiple awareness initiatives—posting flyers, holding informal talks with vendors, and documenting instances of open burning. “Despite our efforts, we still face foul air every night. We’re both in our 60s, and it directly affects our pulmonary health. Only a coordinated and sustained response—regular, segregated waste collection, vendor education, and stricter penalties—can bring genuine relief,” he said.

Sumit Tyal, a Faridabad resident who commutes to Gurugram on a daily basis, said that he has seen sanitation workers setting fire to trash in areas like Gurugram-Faridabad Road, Ghata Mod, and Khushbu Chowk. “This practice endangers schoolchildren, local shopkeepers, and travellers alike,” he said.