Gurugram: Mayfield Gardens’ J block locals slam MCG amid delayed takeover

Residents of J Block in Mayfield Gardens in Gurugram’s Sector 50 have voiced concerns over deteriorating sanitation, broken roads, and prolonged civic apathy, blaming the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) for failing to officially take over their colony. The absence of formal administrative ownership has left the neighbourhood mired in confusion and neglect, residents said, pointing to repeated but unanswered pleas to local authorities. The lack of an official takeover has caused prolonged uncertainty, with the RWA alleging that no department has taken ownership of services such as waste collection, road maintenance, and sanitation. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

In a formal complaint to the area councillor, the J Block Resident Welfare Association (RWA) has demanded urgent intervention from the MCG. “We don’t know whom to approach or hold accountable for basic civic amenities,” said Arush Seth, general secretary of the RWA. “Despite being part of a rapidly growing city, we’re forced to live with neglected infrastructure and zero response from authorities. Our repeated letters and follow-ups to the local corporator have yielded no action,” Seth added.

To b sure, MCG has taken over most of Mayfield Gardens, a private colony, on the directions of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. The takeover process involved the acquisition of 291 acres (90%) of the colony’s 327 acres earlier this week.In a grievance committee meeting held on June 27, last year CM Nayab Singh Saini directed MCG to take over the colony and attach the developer’s properties if it didn’t pay development charges.

The lack of an official takeover has caused prolonged uncertainty, with the RWA alleging that no department has taken ownership of services such as waste collection, road maintenance, and sanitation.

A key grievance is the worsening garbage crisis. Overflowing bins, irregular pickups, and garbage piles strewn across roads and vacant plots have become a source of health risk, particularly during the ongoing heatwave. “The garbage collection situation in J Block has worsened considerably, with irregular and insufficient pick-ups leading to foul odours and rising health risks,” said RWA president Ashok Kumar Gulia. “We urgently seek your support to ensure daily garbage collection and to deploy additional manpower as needed,” Gulia added.

Dry leaf accumulation across parks, roads, and open areas has compounded sanitation issues and created a fire hazard, residents alleged. While the community has taken steps to gather dry waste at multiple locations, they say the civic body has yet to arrange for proper pickup and disposal.

Internal road conditions have also emerged as a major concern. According to Seth, roads within J Block are “broken and dangerously uneven,” posing risks to pedestrians and motorists alike, especially during rains. Geo-tagged photos of the damage have been submitted to the authorities, but residents claim there has been no response.

In a separate development, MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya has instructed all joint commissioners and executive engineers to prioritise and expedite responses to civic complaints. “Delays or negligence in resolving public issues will not be tolerated. Every grievance, especially those involving basic civic services, must be treated with urgency and seriousness,” he said in a statement this week. Despite this directive, J Block residents say they have yet to see any action on the ground.