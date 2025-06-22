The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has formed a dedicated committee to monitor land use and maintain accurate records on the Municipal Asset Management System (MAMS) portal in a move to streamline municipal land management and ensure transparency, officials said on Saturday. Gurugram: MCG establishes panel for MAMS portal and land use oversight

Chaired by the chief town planner (CTP) of MCG, the newly formed panel includes a deputy town planner and retired MCG tehsildar Harkesh Gupta as members. The committee blends current and experienced former officials to bring a comprehensive perspective to its mandate, officials said.

According to the office order dated June 20, the committee has been entrusted with four core responsibilities. First, it will oversee “record maintenance on the MAMS portal” to ensure municipal land records are current and accurate. This includes identifying and rectifying discrepancies or missing data to maintain data integrity.

Second, the committee will generate detailed “usage of land reports”—covering current occupancy, lease agreements, zoning classification, and any encroachments on municipal land, officials added. Third, the panel is required to submit “weekly updates” to the MCG commissioner detailing progress on data maintenance and land usage review. These reports aim to ensure ongoing accountability and timely updates.

Fourth, the committee will be responsible for “coordination with departments”, enabling collaboration with relevant municipal wings to secure necessary data and enforce adherence to MAMS requirements.

To be sure, as of June 2025, MCG has catalogued approximately 3,142 land assets on the MAMS portal, out of which 740 entries are still marked “under verification” due to incomplete documentation or disputes. Verification currently involves ground surveys, cross-checking against revenue records, and integration with GIS mapping data. Officials admit the pace has slowed due to departmental silos and lack of routine updates.

MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya noted the importance of active engagement by committee members. “The responsibilities assigned to this committee must be completed in a time-bound manner. Any issues or challenges encountered during their work are to be promptly escalated to the Commissioner’s notice,” he said.

Officials foresee a significant improvement in interdepartmental communication, quicker resolution of land disputes, and better public access to verified land data once the committee’s recommendations are implemented. They also expect more accurate revenue generation projections linked to leasing, advertising rights, and penalties from unauthorised land use.