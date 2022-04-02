Gurugram: Miscreants loot ₹13.28 lakh from private bank ATM
- The incident happened in Sector 75A of Gurugram. An FIR was registered at Kherki Daula police station here following a complaint by a payment service company.
Robbers cut open an ATM and decamped with over ₹13 lakh in Sector 75A here, police said on Saturday.
They barged into the private bank ATM on Thursday night and broke open the machine using a gas cutter after spraying black paint on the CCTV cameras installed inside and outside the unmanned kiosk, the police added.
An FIR was registered at Kherki Daula police station here following a complaint by a payment service company on Friday. However, the police haven't obtained any major leads into the case, sources said.
“The lock of the kiosk was broken and black paint sprayed on the all CCTV cameras inside and outside. The machine was cut open from a side and the cash trays were missing. On inquiry by the company, it was found that ₹13,28,000 was present in the ATM and it was robbed by unknown people,” the complainant told the police.
The unidentified robbers have been booked under sections 380 (theft), 457 (house/shop breaking by night), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.
“We are investigating all the angles...the kiosk shutter was down and no security guard was deployed. We have sought CCTV footage of the locality to identify the accused,” inspector Rajender Singh, SHO, Kherki Daula police station, said.
Behave in friendly manner with public, Yogi tells officials
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday instructed officials to behave in a friendly manner with the public and public representatives. The chief minister was reviewing development works and law and order in Kashi at a meeting with officials here. He said Varanasi was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency and, according to his vision, all development work should be completed within deadline. Yogi said there should be no role of dalals (touts) in police stations.
3 held in Khagaria for duping Vaishno Devi pilgrims with fake chopper tickets
Three people have been arrested from Khagaria by the Jammu police for allegedly duping people by providing fake tickets for helicopter rides from Katra to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop the hill nearby, police said on Saturday. Those arrested were identified as Santosh Kumar (24), Ashok Sharma (35) and Lakhpati Paswan, all residents of Subha Panchayat. “After obtaining transit remand, the Jammu police took them for further investigation,” additional director general of Bihar Police's Economic Offences Unit, N H Khan, which helped the Jammu police in the raid said.
Campaigning ends for polls to 24 Legislative Council seats
From the ruling National Democratic Alliance, the Bharatiya Janata Party is contesting 12 seats, chief minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) is in the fray in 11 seats while Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party led by union minister Pashupati Pasas has fielded its candidate in one seat. Congress, which had no seat sharing arrangement with its ally RJD, is contesting on 16 seats on its own.
Suspended cop who challenged Bihar DGP appointment in SC under ED lens
The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday registered a money laundering case against suspended constable Narendra Kumar Dhiraj, currently the president of Bihar Policemen's Association, officials familiar with the matter said. Incidentally, Dhiraj had challenged the appointment of Bihar police chief, director general of police Sanjeev Kumar Singhal, alleging violation of the Supreme Court's directions passed in a 2006 case.
UP DGP directs prompt action on ‘alerts’ to avert suicides
UP director general of police Mukul Goel on Saturday directed police to take prompt action on social media posts about 'negative thoughts' that could lead to suicide by people, mainly students. According to a press note, shared by the DGP's Lucknow headquarters, the state police have averted two suicides in Prayagraj after detecting two such posts on social media.
