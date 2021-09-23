Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Gurugram murder: Missing woman strangulated to death in South City-1 park
gurugram news

Gurugram murder: Missing woman strangulated to death in South City-1 park

The body of a 25-year-old woman who went missing from her home in Silokhra on Wednesday evening was found at a park in South City-1 colony on Thursday morning, with police saying that she might have been strangulated, according to an initial probe
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 10:57 PM IST

The body of a 25-year-old woman who went missing from her home in Silokhra on Wednesday evening was found at a park in South City-1 colony on Thursday morning, with police saying that she might have been strangulated, according to an initial probe.

The police said that a neighbour of the woman was identified as the prime suspect in the case. The police did not find any sign of sexual assault during a preliminary investigation, but officials said that swab samples have been sent for forensic analysis.

The woman was identified as a resident of South Dinajpur in West Bengal, who was staying in the city with her family. As per the complaint of her father, she had gone to purchase milk near their residence in Silokhra but when she failed to return home by 9pm, her family member started searching for her in the locality.

Around 10.30pm, the father lodged a missing person’s complaint with the Sector 40 police and a case under Section 346 (missing persons) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

Subash Boken, the spokesperson for Gurugram police said that Section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been added to the FIR.

