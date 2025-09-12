Gurugram must achieve No. 1 in cleanliness with public participation: CM Nayab Saini

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday asked residents to join hands with the administration in making Gurugram the cleanest city in the country. Emphasising that effective management and public participation are the two pillars for a lasting change, he said, “Cleanliness is not the government’s job alone. It is the collective responsibility of every citizen.” Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini during a cleanliness drive at Sohna Road. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

The CM swept alongside sanitation workers and Swachhata Mitrasin the Mega Swachhata Abhiyan at Sohna Chowk and Sector 52.

Urging citizens to adopt cleanliness as a way of life, Saini said, “With the spirit of Mera Gurugram – Swachh Gurugram, we must move forward to create a pleasant and healthy environment. Real change will come when residents own the mission,” Saini said.

The drive was organised by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and the district administration. More than 100,000 people participated in the campaign across 46 locations, including Rajiv Chowk, IFFCO Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Sadar Bazaar, Vatika Chowk, Wazirabad Road, and Sohna Chowk. Over 2,800 tonnes of waste was cleared by the end of the day, MCG said.

A public movement

Saini linked the Gurugram initiative with the national Swachh Bharat Mission, launched in 2014. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision has transformed cleanliness into a people’s movement across the country.

The government will launch Sewa Pakhwada and focus on tree plantation, health camps, and sports awareness programmes on September 17, the same day as PM’s birthday. “The last day for the activities is October 2,” he added.

The CM also thanked RWAs, organisations, and trade bodies for participating. Volunteers from groups like Sant Nirankari Mission, Radha Soami Satsang Beas, and Dera Sacha Sauda and foreign nationals also joined the campaign. Dera Sacha Sauda volunteers from Australia, New Zealand, and Canada also participated in the drive, said Ishant Juneja , one of the volunteers.

Residents said the campaign should not end with one mega event. “This is not a one-day activity. We are determined to carry it forward as a sustained public movement. Cleanliness must become part of our mindset, and every citizen must contribute daily. The campaign to make Gurugram clean and beautiful will continue without pause,” said Sohna MLA Tejpal Tanwar.

Local residents, too, expressed cautious optimism. “It was heartening to see everyone—from schoolchildren to senior citizens—out with brooms today,” said sector 46 resident Meenakshi Sharma. “But we want follow-up action, not just a one-day photo opportunity.”

A city transformed in seven hours

MCG divided Gurugram into four zones to manage the massive operation. Thousands of volunteers worked in synchronised teams using brooms, spades, and tractor-trolleys, while municipal workers immediately carted collected waste to disposal sites. Remarkably, most volunteers carried their own food and water, ensuring no burden on local resources.

In just seven hours, arterial stretches, market areas, parks, and vacant plots were cleared of debris, horticultural waste, and plastic. “We have proved that when the community and administration come together, no task is impossible,” said DC Ajay Kumar.

MCG Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya praised the turnout and called it historic. “Over 2,800 tonnes of waste cleared in one day is no small feat. But this campaign is not about numbers; it is about instilling a sense of collective ownership. Residents, RWAs, and organisations have shown that Swachhata is everyone’s duty. Our teams will continue inspections and enforce strict waste management rules so that this momentum does not fade,” he said.

The challenge, residents and civic activists said, is sustaining the enthusiasm beyond symbolic events. Experts say proper waste segregation at source, door-to-door collection, and enforcement of solid waste management rules for bulk generators must become non-negotiable.

Still, the sight of more than one lakh citizens—sweeping streets, scrubbing dividers, and collecting heaps of plastic and debris—has injected fresh energy into Gurugram’s civic movement. As the Chief Minister put it, “This is not just about cleaning our city once. It is about creating a culture where cleanliness is instinctive. Together, Gurugram will set the standard for the rest of the country.”