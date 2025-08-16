Gurugram: NBCC seeks permission to raze 4 remaining towers in Green View condo

NBCC (India) Limited has sought permission from the enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) to demolish the four remaining towers and surrounding structures in the NBCC Green View condominium in Gurugram Sector 37 D — which has been declared uninhabitable, officials said on Friday. NBCC previously obtained permission to demolish three towers of which two have already been razed and work on the third is ongoing. The condominium is currently vacant. NBCC Green View condominium in Gurugram Sector 37 D on Thursday. It is currently vacant. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

NBCC Green View in Sector 37 D was launched in 2010 and possession was given in 2017. The condominium has 784 apartments in seven towers aside from 139 EWS (economically weaker section) flats. A structural audit by IIT-Bombay in 2021 deemed it unsafe.

The Gurugram district administration on February 17, 2022, invoked the National Disaster Management Act and declared NBCC Green View condominium unsafe for residents. The deputy commissioner had directed that the complex should be vacated by March 3, 2022.

According to NBCC’s letter to the district administration dated August 4, which HT has seen, towers A, B, C and D of the condominium and other structures that include two EWS blocks, one school and a shopping complex need to be demolished as their condition is deteriorating. The company also said that the structures need to be demolished at the earliest to make way for early reconstruction of flats and relief for owners, who have opted for the same.

The company has said that licence granted for the development of Group Housing Colony on the same land parcel has been renewed up to May 20, 2027, by the director, DTCP Haryana, Chandigarh. It has also submitted that the process of settlement of compensation with the existing owners is ongoing and claims of several owners have been settled.

“In the light of the above facts, circumstances and day-by-day deterioration of the balance buildings, permission/ approval for demolition of the towers A, B, C & D along with surrounding structures/ services viz. 02 nos. EWS Blocks, 01 no. School, & Shopping Complex may also kindly be granted to avoid any kind of unforeseen accident/ mishappening and further, for providing expedited relief to the allottees who opted for reconstruction at NBCC Green View at Sector-37D, Gurugram,” said the letter written by Anil Kumar, chief general manager, NBCC India.

The developer said that NBCC Green View complex is completely vacant and part of the complex has also been demolished. At least 160 flat owners have opted for refund, while 78 have opted for reconstruction and 17 others are in the process for finalising their options. The company also said that most of the EWS owners opted for reconstruction.

When asked about the matter, a senior DTCP official said that the matter will be discussed in the meeting of the district committee overseeing this matter and a decision will be taken. “This matter is under consideration and decision will be taken by the district committee,” he said.