Gurugram: Newborn girl’s body found in garbage dump in Sector 52, probe on

A newborn girl’s body was found in a garbage dump near an abandoned community hall inside Ardee City in Sector 52 on Monday afternoon, police said on Tuesday.

A passerby spotted the body around 3pm on Monday and alerted a security guard on patrol near the spot, who called the police.

Security guard Sunil Verma said that the body was wrapped in a piece of blood-soaked cloth.

“I rang the police immediately. This is the first time such an incident has been reported from this locality,” said Verma, adding that there are no hospitals or maternity care centres in the vicinity.

The body was found near the wall that separates Ardee City from the neighbouring Indira Colony, and there are no CCTV camera in the vicinity, said police.

On the basis of Verma’s complaint, police registered an FIR against unidentified persons under Section 318 (punishment for intentionally concealing or endeavouring to conceal the birth of a child by secretly burying or otherwise disposing the body whether such a child dies before, after or during birth) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 53 police station on Monday evening.

Investigating officer and assistant sub-inspector Dalwinder Singh said an umbilical cord was still attached to the body.

Jang Bahadur, station house officer of Sector 53 police station, said they are investigating the case.

“It will become clear if the infant was stillborn after the autopsy,” he said.

President of Ardee city residents’ welfare association Parveen Yadav said, “The vicinity where the body was found is yet to be developed and secured with a complete peripheral wall.”