Gurugram: One dead, three critical after building terrace collapses in Sector-21

At least one person was killed while three others were critically injured after a terrace of a dilapidated building collapsed at Gurugram’s Dundahera in Sector-21 late Friday trapping them beneath for several minutes, police said on Saturday. The deceased was lying on a bed when a large chunk of concrete fell on him that resulted in instant death. (HT photo)

Police officials said that at least two persons, living on rent in the building, were preparing dinner when the incident took place between 10:30pm-11pm.

The two others were a man and wife riding a motorcycle and crossing through the road right in front of the building when its terrace collapsed that trapped them too.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Satish Malya, 31, who hailed from Aurangabad in Bihar. They said he was lying on a bed when a large chunk of concrete fell on him that resulted in instant death while the other injured was his roommate.

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Police said the roommate who was preparing dinner on a stove sustained severe burn injuries in the incident as hot oil from the utensil got splashed on his face when the terrace collapsed, investigators said.

He had to be shifted to Safdarjung hospital due to his critical condition after initial treatment at a nearby private hospital.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that police, fire department, civil defense and state disaster response force reached the spot soon after locals alerted the police control room about the incident.

“Rescue workers managed to remove the debris with hands and other equipment after which all four were pulled out and two of them including Malya were rushed to the Sector-10A civil hospital for treatment but doctors declared him dead,” he said.

Turan said that the building was very old and the owner was using it as a rental property.

“Further action will be in case family members of the deceased or injured submit any police complaint,” he added.