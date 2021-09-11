Gurugram: Over 500,000 children to get medicines during 10-day deworming campaign

To fight parasitic worm infection, over 500,000 children in the district will be given the drug albendazole during the national deworming campaign from September 12-22, said officials from health department on Friday.

Soil transmitted helminths (STHs) are worms that are, as the name suggests, transmitted through soil contaminated with faecal matter. Common STHs are roundworm, whipworm and hook worms.

Dr Virendra Yadav, Gurugram chief medical officer, said, “Albendazole tablets will be given free of cost to children between 1 and 19 years of age and to women between 20-24 years who are not pregnant or breastfeeding a child. Due to presence of worms in the stomach, the physical and mental development of children can be affected, which can lead to anaemia.”

A worm infection can be identified with symptoms such as diarrhoea, abdominal pain, weakness, vomiting and loss of appetite, lack of interest in studies and loss of blood and among problems.

To prevent STHs, one should avoid defecating outside, should wash hands particularly before eating and after using toilets, wear footwear, wash fruits and vegetables and eat properly cooked food.

In Gurugram, 536,886 children and 99,184 women will be given the drug, said officials.

In February 2015, union ministry of health and family welfare launched the National Deworming Day (NDD) as part of National Health Mission to deworm all children.