Gurugram: Phones, wallets stolen at Sector 65 concert, case filed

Unidentified persons were booked on Thursday for allegedly stealing mobile phones and wallets during a live concert in Sector 65 on Wednesday night. More than 2,500 people attended the event, police said, adding that they received at least 36 complaints from people who lost their valuables at the event.

Nitika Sood, a college student from Delhi, said that she and another friend lost their mobile phones during the concert. “While we were coming out, I wanted to book a cab and was shocked that my phone was missing from my jeans’ back pocket. My friends called on my number, but the phone was switched off,” said Sood, who went to the concert with six friends.

Another victim alleged that his mobile phone was stolen while he was dancing with his friends. “Many people were complaining that their wallets and mobile phones were missing. We had approached the policemen deployed there, but to no avail,” said Shamsher Singh, a resident of Saket in Delhi.

Gaurvit Mehta, a resident of Devi Lal Colony in Gurugram, said that his mobile phone and wallet were stolen while he was standing in a queue outside the concert venue. “I was standing in a queue with my friend when I realised that someone had taken out my mobile phone and wallet containing ₹9,500 cash. I attended the concert half-heartedly,” he said.

Deepak Kumar, station house officer, Sector 65 police station, said the complaints were clubbed and six cases were registered under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code.

“Some miscreants took advantage of the gathering and stole mobile phones and wallets of several people. We have put the stolen mobile phones on surveillance,” the SHO said.

Kumar said they have shared IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) numbers with the cyber police station teams while the local teams are checking footage to identify the suspects.

Police said IMEI is a unique 15-digit code that precisely identifies a device with SIM card input, and many times thieves try to change IMEI code before selling it.

Some victims also alleged that the location of the police station on Google map was not updated and it took them more than an hour to find it.

Police officials said earlier the police station was at Kadipur and recently shifted to Golf Course Extension Road, but the location has not been updated yet on Google map.