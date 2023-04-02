Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Two arrested for stealing gadgets worth 40 lakh

Two arrested for stealing gadgets worth 40 lakh

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 02, 2023 11:49 PM IST

Two suspects were arrested in Farrukhnagar for stealing electronic gadgets worth ?40 lakh from a truck in Bilaspur in November 2019. The suspects sold the gadgets across the National Capital Region and South India, and ?2.5 lakh was recovered from their possession. Two more associates were also arrested. Further investigation is ongoing.

Gurugram: Two suspects allegedly involved in a theft of electronic gadgets worth 40 lakh were arrested in Farrukhnagar. According to police, the accused stole the gadgets from a truck loaded with consignment in Bilaspur on November 9 last year.

Two arrested for stealing gadgets worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>40 lakh
Two arrested for stealing gadgets worth 40 lakh

The truck was supposed to reach a warehouse in Bilaspur, but the driver stopped it a roadside and with the help of his associates he fled with 38 packed boxes, which included 80 iPads and 29 laptops.

An FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 406 (criminal breach of trust) was registered at Bilaspur police station on November 9, based on the complaint made by the transporter whose truck was carrying the consignment.

The suspects, identified as Vikas and Atul, were arrested on March 27 by Manesar crime branch team led by inspector Lalit Kumar and were taken on remand for interrogation. Police said that 2.5 lakh was recovered from the possession of the suspects at the time of their arrest. Along with the duo, two more associates were also arrested outside Gurugram on March 26.

Seized money was amassed from selling the gadgets across the National Capital Region and South India, said investigators.

According to a senior police official, the gadgets were sold to potential buyers and shop owners at much cheaper prices. “We were trying to ascertain if any stolen equipment was still untold and if more suspects were involved in helping the four who were the prime suspects in the case,” the official said.

Subhas Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that further detailed investigation in the case was being carried out by the crime branch.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
laptops online accused bilaspur driver farrukhnagar gurugram national capital region police possession south india theft truck + 10 more
laptops online accused bilaspur driver farrukhnagar gurugram national capital region police possession south india theft truck + 9 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out