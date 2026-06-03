Gurugram, Gurugram Police has arrested a man for allegedly poisoning and killing his 5-month-old son born out of a live-in relationship as he was reportedly unhappy about the child's birth, officials said on Tuesday. Gurugram Police arrests man for killing 5-month-old son born out of live-in relationship

An FIR was filed last year based on a complaint filed by the deceased child's mother and the accused's live-in partner, and police have now arrested the accused.

According to police, on January 5 last year, they received information that a 5-month-old child had been taken to a hospital for treatment, where doctors declared him dead.

The child's mother said in her complaint that she had been in a live-in relationship with a man since 2023 and that a male child was born from their relationship, police said.

The woman said there were frequent disputes with her partner after the child's birth.

On January 5, 2025, her partner took the child with him and returned some time later, saying the boy was unwell. The child was then taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The woman alleged that her live-in partner had either administered a poisonous substance or caused the death of her 5-month-old son by some other means, police said.

After a long investigation, police arrested the accused, Vikramjeet , a resident of Hisar district in Haryana, in Gurugram on Monday, police said.

"During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused, who was married, started living with the complainant in 2023. A child was born out of the relationship, leading to frequent disputes between them.

"The accused was unhappy about the birth of the child and had also pressured his partner to terminate the pregnancy. The accused has disclosed that he administered a poisonous substance to the 5-month-old child, resulting in his death," a Gurugram Police spokesperson said.

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