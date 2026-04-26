With the arrest of six men, Gurugram police on Saturday said they have busted an interstate liquor smuggling racket that was transporting 200 cartons of alcohol to Ahmedabad, a dry city in Gujarat. Gurugram police bust interstate liquor racket, six held in case

The case came to light on April 13, when a truck was intercepted near the Bilaspur industrial area following a tip-off, and two men aged 22 and 23 were apprehended, police said.

According to police, the truck was carrying 200 cartons of illegal foreign liquor, comprising around 9,600 quarter bottles, concealed between sacks of rice to evade detection. An FIR was registered at Bilaspur police station under Sections 61, 72 and 78 of the Haryana Excise Act for unlawful possession and transport of liquor.

During questioning, the two accused told police that they had been hired to transport the consignment from Gurugram to Ahmedabad and were to be paid ₹20,000 for the delivery. Based on their inputs, police identified another suspect involved in coordinating the transport.

Police said that on Friday, a Crime Branch team from Sector 17 arrested three more accused, all in their 30s and residents of Nuh district. According to investigators, one of them had arranged the vehicle and coordinated the movement; another had facilitated loading of the liquor into the truck, while the third had assisted in executing the operation.

Investigators further said the accused disclosed that they were to be paid ₹500 per carton upon successful delivery.

All six accused were produced before the Gurugram district court on Saturday, police said, adding that further investigation is underway to identify the source of the liquor and trace other members of the supply chain.