Gurugram police, GMDA take steps to smooth traffic flow amid Metro work

To ease traffic congestion along the under-construction metro corridor from Millennium City Centre to Sector 9, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) chief executive officer Shyamal Misra on Friday directed the Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) to take immediate measures to streamline vehicular movement and prevent gridlocks. The directions were issued during a review meeting attended by officials from the GMDA, traffic police, and GMRL.

A senior GMDA official said the metro agency has been asked to deploy trained traffic marshals in coordination with the traffic police at key locations to regulate vehicle flow. “It has also been decided to remove bollards and other obstacles on the service lanes between Millennium City Centre and Subhash Chowk so that vehicles can use them and ease congestion,” the official said.

The meeting also decided to create a U-turn near the GMDA office, where the Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro currently terminates. “A U-turn near the Kanhai T-point was closed due to barricading, which has been causing bottlenecks. The new U-turn will help resolve that issue,” the official added.

A senior GMRL official present at the meeting said 20 traffic marshals will be deployed in two shifts of 10 each for on-ground management. “We have also requested the GMDA environment division to prune trees hanging over the service lanes so they can be opened for vehicle movement,” the official said, adding that all necessary steps will be taken to ensure smooth traffic flow and commuter safety during the construction phase.

Meanwhile, traffic police on Friday announced measures to ease congestion along the nearly five-kilometre stretch between Millennium City Centre and Subhash Chowk in Gurugram, affected by ongoing metro construction.

DCP (traffic) Dr Rajesh Mohan, who visited the site, said service lanes at Kanhai Red Light and Cyber Park will soon reopen, while side lanes previously reserved for pedestrians and cyclists will be temporarily opened to widen the carriageway. The green belt along the stretch may be trimmed, and multiple signboards will guide commuters.

The GMDA is also installing bollards and carrying out minor repairs, with both agencies coordinating to ensure smoother traffic flow. Commuters have been advised to drive cautiously.

