Sun, Jul 27, 2025
Gurugram Police helps 117 candidates reach CET exam centres on time

ByLeena Dhankhar
Published on: Jul 27, 2025 06:18 am IST

The incident involved two school buses — one of which broke down and another that couldn’t locate the designated centre — carrying 103 candidates

While ensuring tight security and smooth traffic movement during the Common Eligibility Test (CET) held across Gurugram on Saturday, the city police went beyond routine duty to help 117 students reach their examination centres in time.

Aspirants undergo frisking before they appear for the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2025 in Gurugram on Saturday. (PTI)
Aspirants undergo frisking before they appear for the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2025 in Gurugram on Saturday. (PTI)

The incident involved two school buses — one of which broke down and another that couldn’t locate the designated centre — carrying 103 candidates. Police teams quickly mobilised, coordinated with school authorities, and ensured the students reached their centres before the reporting time.

“We were panicking when the bus wouldn’t move. The police came and assured us everything would be fine. They even took us in their jeeps and dropped us on time,” said Sneha Kumari, a CET candidate from Hisar.

Another student, Zaid Ali from Nuh, who reached the wrong centre initially, recalled, “I was completely lost and had no idea where to go. A constable at the chowk saw me looking confused, checked my admit card, and then guided me to the correct location on his bike. I wouldn’t have made it without him.”

According to officials, 14 other candidates were assisted individually after being found wandering or late due to various issues, such as traffic or miscommunication. All of them were dropped to their venues by on-duty police teams.

“While maintaining order was our primary goal, we also understand how important this exam is for students. Helping them was our duty and privilege,” said Sandeep Kumar, Gurugram police spokesperson.

Follow Us On