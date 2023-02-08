Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Gurugram police issue traffic advisory ahead of Murmu’s visit tomorrow

Published on Feb 08, 2023 12:06 AM IST

Gurugram: Traffic movement will be disrupted along the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway (National Highway NH-48) on Thursday, ahead of President Droupadi Murmu’s private visit to Om Shanti retreat centre run by the Brahma Kumaris, a spiritual organisation, Gurugram traffic police said on Tuesday

Gurugram, India - November 19, 2022: Traffic movement along the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway was disrupted after members of the Ahir community staged protests at Kherki Daula toll plaza on NH-48, demanding a separate regiment in the Indian Army, in Gurugram, India, on Friday, 19 November 2022. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
ByLeena Dhankhar

“A 14.8km stretch of NH-48 will be closed for commuters travelling from Delhi to Jaipur from 9am to 11am and from 2pm to 5pm for those travelling from Jaipur to Delhi on February 9”, reads the traffic advisory.

Virender Singh Sangwan, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said they have issued guidelines to the concerned officers, traffic inspectors, zonal officers and naka in-charges for Thursday’s traffic disruption. “We will deploy teams at all major intersections and they will monitor the traffic situation so that commuters are not inconvenienced,” he said.

DCP Sangwan said traffic police teams have been directed to manage the traffic, and keep a strict vigil. If anyone is found taking law into their hands, strict action will be taken against them. “We have discussed security issues with the Delhi Police. The stretch will be closed and we do not want any last-minute confusion. Safety and security are our prime concerns,” he said.

Police appealed to city residents to follow the traffic advisory issued by them, so that commuters do not face any problem.

The entire stretch on NH-8 will be closed for heavy vehicles and goods vehicles throughout the day. All such vehicles heading from Jaipur have been advised to take the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway from Panchgaon for travelling to Delhi and Faridabad; and those heading from Delhi to Jaipur have been advised to take the KMP or the Sohna Road, police added.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Leena Dhankhar

    Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents.

Story Saved
Sign out