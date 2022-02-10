Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Gurugram: Portion of building collapses, several feared trapped
gurugram news

Gurugram: Portion of building collapses, several feared trapped

  • Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar is personally monitoring the rescue operation.
According to news agency PTI, the roof of an apartment at Cintels Paradiso housing complex came down, triggering the collapse of floors in five or six or other flats below it.
According to news agency PTI, the roof of an apartment at Cintels Paradiso housing complex came down, triggering the collapse of floors in five or six or other flats below it.
Updated on Feb 10, 2022 10:44 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Several people are feared trapped after a portion of a building at a housing complex in Haryana's Gurugram collapsed on Thursday. 

According to news agency PTI, the roof of an apartment at Chintels Paradiso housing complex came down, triggering the collapse of floors in five or six or other flats below it.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar is personally monitoring the rescue operation.

The officials of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are currently present at the spot. Rescue operation is underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gurugram harayana
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 10, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out