Gurugram promotes eco-friendly crafts with Saras Aajeevika Mela 2024

The Gurugram district administration, in collaboration with the Haryana Government and the Ministry of Rural Development, has launched Saras Aajeevika Mela 2024 on October 13, intending to empower rural artisans and promote eco-friendly Diwali celebrations, said officials. The ongoing event at Leisure Valley Park, Sector 29, has become a focal point to showcase a wide variety of handcrafted items made by rural artisans, officials added. Stall of handicrafts in Saras Aajeevika Mela on Wednesday (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said the fair features a broad selection of traditional Diwali items, including handmade jewellery, Ganesh and Lakshmi idols, designer lamps, and home décor items. “These items, crafted by over 900 women entrepreneurs known as ‘Lakhpati Didis,’ have garnered significant attention from buyers across Delhi NCR and Gurugram. The initiative not only preserves traditional craftsmanship but also provides a vital source of income for artisans from multiple states,” Yadav added. According to officials, the artisans featured at the event have made over ₹1 lakh in sales in these three days.

Among the artisans showcased at the event is Malik Baitul Bain from Gujarat, who expressed excitement over the increasing demand for her handcrafted products during the festive season. “People are particularly interested in our ‘rani haar,’ ‘panja,’ and unisex jackets, which are perfect for Diwali celebrations,” Bain said.

Similarly, Sangeeta Devi from Jharkhand, known for her eco-friendly floral decorations, said: “The flowers I make are crafted from natural materials like corn leaves, palm bark, and stocking fabric. They not only look beautiful but also add an organic touch to home décor.”

Another highlight of the Mela is the hand-painted leather lamps from Karnataka, crafted by artisan Hisparma. ”Our lamps can last for many years, and even if the bulb is replaced, the lamp remains intact. The painting on the leather is long-lasting and does not fade,” Hisparma said, adding that her creations have garnered widespread appreciation.

Meanwhile, DC Yadav further said that the Saras Aajeevika Mela showcases artisans specialising in wooden carvings, which are in high demand. Wooden idols of Ram and Lakshmi, made from single pieces of wood, have been particularly popular. Parul Devi, an artisan from Gujarat, shared that the demand for festive décor items like ‘Kanha ka jhoola’ and ‘Lakshmi charan padukas’ has been remarkable this year.

“This initiative, which promotes traditional crafts and eco-friendly products, aims to create economic opportunities for rural artisans while encouraging consumers to embrace sustainable practices during Diwali. The Mela not only provides a platform for artisans to showcase their skills but also allows buyers to support local craftsmanship, making this Diwali truly special,” Yadav said, adding that the fair is open daily till October 29 from 11am to 9.30pm with free entry for all.