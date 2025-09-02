Gurugram rain: Important advisory for office goers as heavy showers expected today

Incessant rainfall in Gurugram on Monday prompted the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to issue an advisory to corporates, asking them to let employees work from home, with heavy to very heavy rain likely on Tuesday, September 2. Rain lashed several parts of Haryana on Monday, with authorities sounding an alert for more showers in the coming days. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Monsoon rains lashed several parts of Haryana on Monday, with authorities sounding an alert for more showers in the coming days. The continuous rainfall over the past few days led to an increase in the water levels of some rivers, including the Yamuna on Monday, prompting authorities to open the floodgates of the Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar district.

Gurugram received over 100 millimetres of rainfall till Monday evening, causing waterlogging in various parts of the city and heavy traffic congestion, with people being stuck in a jam at National Highway 48 for hours on end.

“In view of the forecast, all corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to work from home; and all schools in the district are advised to conduct online classes on 02-09-2025,” the DDMA advisory read.

Traffic crawled at Gurugram’s Rajiv Chowk as cars, bikes and trucks struggled through waterlogged streets.

Earlier, Gurugram police commissioner Vikas Arora and deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar conducted a late-night inspection of national highway-48 and Sohna Road to assess the traffic and waterlogging situation, news agency ANI reported, citing officials.

Posting the advisory on X, the deputy commissioner (DC) also appealed to people to cooperate with officials and follow guidelines.

"The district administration appeals to the public to exercise caution in view of the weather conditions, avoid stepping out of their homes unnecessarily, and follow the administration's guidelines," the Gurugram DC wrote on X.

Congress workers protested earlier against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government for not managing the waterlogging following incessant rains in Gurugram.

The party workers took out a boat to show the condition of the streets after the rain, and shouted slogans, while the streets were filled with water.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi hit out at the “double engine” government for not being able to curb waterlogging following heavy rainfall in Gurugram.

"Millennium City Gurugram. A double-engine sarkar with double the failure track record," Priyanka Chaturvedi posted on X on Monday, while showing a video of National Highway-48 where cars were seen lining bumper to bumper, waiting for traffic to move for long stretches on the road.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday evening held a meeting with deputy commissioners through video conferencing, reviewed the rain and flood situation across the state, and gave necessary directions to the district administrations.