Gurugram receives 25 new electric buses, operations to begin November 1
According to an agreement with the private vendor, the GMCBL will pay ₹55.47 per kilometre for leasing and operating the buses to the company.
Gurugram: Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) on Sunday said it has received 25 new electric buses and initiated the registration process with the transport department. The city bus operator plans to start operating the buses from November 1, said officials.
The 25 buses are part the 100 electric buses the GMCBL is set to receive under the PM e-bus sewa scheme.
“We have received 25 e -buses and will get them registered with the transport department in the next two to three days. The GMCBL plans to start the operation of e-buses from November 1,” said Vishwajeet Chaudhary, CEO, GMCBL.
He said that more electric buses will be added to the fleet in the coming weeks.
Chaudhary said the electric buses would help expand public transport services across the city, particularly in newly developed sectors. “We plan to provide bus service to areas that are currently not covered, including sectors along the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) and Dwarka Expressway,” he said.
The nine-metre long, air-conditioned electric buses have a seating capacity of 25 passengers.They are also equipped with a ramp to help persons with disabilities to board and exit the bus, added officials.
According to an agreement with the private vendor, the GMCBL will pay ₹55.47 per kilometre for leasing and operating the buses to the company.
Currently, the GMCBL operates under the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and runs 150 CNG buses in the city.
Chaudhary added that the charging stations for e-buses have been set up in Sector 10 depot, where the buses can be charged simultaneously in approximately 30 minutes.
The GMCBL has also developed a depot for e-buses in Sector 48, where 100 more such buses can be accommodated, he added.
On August 17, the bus corporation carried out trial of the 9-metre electric bus inducted into the fleet last month.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
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