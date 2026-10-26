Gurugram receives 25 new electric buses, operations to begin November 1

Gurugram: Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) on Sunday said it has received 25 new electric buses and initiated the registration process with the transport department. The city bus operator plans to start operating the buses from November 1, said officials. The 25 buses are part the 100 electric buses the GMCBL is set to receive under the PM e-bus sewa scheme. (HT PHOTO)

The 25 buses are part the 100 electric buses the GMCBL is set to receive under the PM e-bus sewa scheme.

“We have received 25 e -buses and will get them registered with the transport department in the next two to three days. The GMCBL plans to start the operation of e-buses from November 1,” said Vishwajeet Chaudhary, CEO, GMCBL.

He said that more electric buses will be added to the fleet in the coming weeks.

Chaudhary said the electric buses would help expand public transport services across the city, particularly in newly developed sectors. “We plan to provide bus service to areas that are currently not covered, including sectors along the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) and Dwarka Expressway,” he said.

The nine-metre long, air-conditioned electric buses have a seating capacity of 25 passengers.They are also equipped with a ramp to help persons with disabilities to board and exit the bus, added officials.

According to an agreement with the private vendor, the GMCBL will pay ₹55.47 per kilometre for leasing and operating the buses to the company.

Currently, the GMCBL operates under the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and runs 150 CNG buses in the city.

Chaudhary added that the charging stations for e-buses have been set up in Sector 10 depot, where the buses can be charged simultaneously in approximately 30 minutes.

The GMCBL has also developed a depot for e-buses in Sector 48, where 100 more such buses can be accommodated, he added.

On August 17, the bus corporation carried out trial of the 9-metre electric bus inducted into the fleet last month.