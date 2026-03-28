Gurugram records highest tax collection in 8 yrs at ₹335+ crore

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has recorded its highest-ever property tax collection in nearly eight years, recovering over ₹335 crore in the ongoing financial year 2025–26, officials said on Friday. According to officials, the amount has already exceeded the previous high of ₹332 crore in 2017–18.

According to officials, the amount has already exceeded the previous high of ₹332 crore in 2017–18. With a few days remaining in the ongoing financial year, MCG expects the total collection to surpass ₹350 crore.

The civic officials added that over ₹200 crore of the total collection has been recovered from tax “defaulters.” The steady inflow has provided much-needed financial relief to the corporation, which had been grappling with rising expenditure and limited revenue in previous years, they added.

Officials attributed the improved collection to better planning, stricter monitoring, and increased use of digital tools.

Ravinder Yadav, additional commissioner at MCG, said: “This achievement is the result of consistent efforts by the team, including strict monitoring, improved systems, and active engagement with taxpayers. We have focused on both enforcement and facilitation to ensure better compliance. With continued efforts over the next few days, we are confident of further increasing the collection and strengthening the corporation’s financial base.”

Officials said the enhanced revenue is expected to accelerate development works across the city, including infrastructure upgrades and improvements in civic services.

Meanwhile, MCG has intensified enforcement by issuing notices and initiating action against tax defaulters, while continuing to promote voluntary compliance through awareness campaigns and digital outreach, officials said.

Around 1,200 property IDs are currently under active monitoring as part of the ongoing drive to further enhance recovery before the end of the financial year, they added.