Gurugram registrar warns societies they could become defunct over non-compliance

ByLeena Dhankhar
Jan 18, 2025 05:30 AM IST

The registrar said that continued non-compliance could trigger the initiation of dissolution procedures, rendering these societies inactive

The Gurugram district registrar has warned residential societies that they could be declared “defunct” if they fail to comply with mandatory annual filings or hold governing body elections. The announcement specifically targets bodies in the educational, shopping complex, and mall sectors for whom the deadline to submit the required documentation is March 2025.

The announcement specifically targets bodies in the educational, shopping complex, and mall sectors. (Representational image/HT Photo)
The announcement specifically targets bodies in the educational, shopping complex, and mall sectors. (Representational image/HT Photo)

The registrar said that continued non-compliance could trigger the initiation of dissolution procedures, rendering these societies inactive.

“These societies are not just violating statutory regulations, but also failing to maintain the trust of their stakeholders. We are closely monitoring compliance and societies that continue to ignore these obligations risk being declared defunct,” said Lokesh Yadav, district registrar.

“Several societies have not held their required annual general meetings (AGMs) or extraordinary general meetings (EGMs), often failing to meet quorum requirements or holding meetings ‘in-camera’ without sufficient quorum. Societies violating these governance protocols face potential legal repercussions. We urge stakeholders to report any such violations directly to the office via email at drfsgurugram@gmail.com,” Yadav said.

The district registrar is compiling a list of non-compliant societies, which will soon be made public, officials said. Formal notices will be dispatched to these societies, notifying them of their deficiencies and providing a final opportunity to rectify issues before dissolution processes begin. “It is important for these societies to take immediate corrective actions to avoid legal consequences,” said Yadav.

