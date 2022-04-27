Gurugram reports over 400 cases in single day after February
The district on Tuesday reported 409 new cases of Covid-19, the health bulletin said, taking the tally of active cases to 1,380. Gurugram had last reported over 400 daily cases on February 10 with 413 cases recorded on the day.
The district also reported 334 recoveries, the bulletin said. Of the total active cases, 11 patients are hospitalised and 1,369 patients are in home isolation. Gurugram on Tuesday reported a positivity rate of 10.47% with 3,906 tests conducted in the past 24 hours. One person who was hospitalised also recovered in the district on Tuesday.
The Central government during a review meeting on Monday had asked national Capital region (NCR) districts to increase testing. Officials from the Gurugram health department said almost 4,000 samples a day are being tested now, but they would try to increase testing further.
“The Covid-19 situation in the district will be discussed with all departments in the district task force meeting on Wednesday. We will try and see how testing can be increased further in the district. We will also plan vaccination for the 5-12 age group and have asked the education department and private schools to provide us with the number of eligible children,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurugram.
On Tuesday, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approved the emergency use of two anti-coronavirus vaccines for children aged between 5 years and 12 years. While DCGI approved the use of Biological E’s Corbevax for children aged 5-12 years, it approved the use of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for restricted use in emergency situations for children aged 6-12 years.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, a total of 2,015 precautionary doses were administered in Gurugram of which, 781 were administered to the 18-60 age group, 899 to the 60+ age group and the rest to health care workers and frontline workers.
A total of 7,314 doses were administered in the district on Tuesday, including 1,625 first doses and 3,674 second doses. Till now, over 5.18 million doses have been administered in Gurugram.
Mohali hotel’s MD held in Miss Punjaban sexual harassment case
The contestants were allegedly illegally detained at the hotel in Phase 5 in March Mohali police on Tuesday arrested the owner of Hotel JD Residency in Phase 5, Dinesh Kumar Arora, in connection with the illegal detainment and sexual harassment of Miss Punjaban beauty pageant contestants in March. The managing director of PTC Network, Rabindra Narayan, that organises the contest, was previously arrested on April 6. His bail pleas have been rejected twice by court.
Two minor sisters burnt alive as their shanty catches fire in Kurukshetra
Two minor sisters were burnt alive as their shanty caught fire in the slum area of Aroopnagar locality in Shahbad town of Kurukshetra district. Police said around 12 goats also died in the fire. The deceased girls were identified as Sharda (3) and Radhika (8), daughters of a migrant labourer. Their brother managed to escape soon after he noticed the fire, police said. Neighbours spotted the fire and informed father of the victims, Kaushik Mukhiya.
Four-year-old neighbour killed in Ulhasnagar, man arrested from UP
A man allegedly killed his neighbour's 4-year-old son as he had a fight with the child's mother in Ulhasnagar. The incident came to light four days ago after Ulhasnagar police found the child's body at the Ordnance Factory compound in Ambernath. The woman complainant, Guddan Thakur, 38, is a resident of Hanuman Nagar in Ulhasnagar. She started searching for him but till night she couldn't find the boy. Therefore, she filed an FIR.
Will set up 750MW plant, get about 1,000MW from Adani, says Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said a 750MW power plant will be set up in Yamunanagar to help the state tide over power shortage. Khattar also said the government is in negotiations with Adani Power Ltd for restoration of about 1,000MW power supply from Mundra power plant in the near future. Khattar said after the onset of monsoon, there will be some reduction in power consumption.
Haryana vigilance turning the heat on big sharks in government
The Haryana vigilance bureau appears to be on a roll. In at least 59 cases (over seven in a month) registered by the VB under the Prevention of Corruption Act across Haryana between September 6, 2021 and April 20, 2022, 78 government employees (ranging from Class-4 to Class-1) were caught red-handed while accepting bribe. The total bribe money in all these cases recovered was about ₹43 lakh, according to official data.
