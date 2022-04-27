Gurugram reports over 400 cases in single day after February

The district on Tuesday reported 409 new cases of Covid-19, the health bulletin said, taking the tally of active cases to 1,380. Gurugram had last reported over 400 daily cases on February 10 with 413 cases recorded on the day.

The district also reported 334 recoveries, the bulletin said. Of the total active cases, 11 patients are hospitalised and 1,369 patients are in home isolation. Gurugram on Tuesday reported a positivity rate of 10.47% with 3,906 tests conducted in the past 24 hours. One person who was hospitalised also recovered in the district on Tuesday.

The Central government during a review meeting on Monday had asked national Capital region (NCR) districts to increase testing. Officials from the Gurugram health department said almost 4,000 samples a day are being tested now, but they would try to increase testing further.

“The Covid-19 situation in the district will be discussed with all departments in the district task force meeting on Wednesday. We will try and see how testing can be increased further in the district. We will also plan vaccination for the 5-12 age group and have asked the education department and private schools to provide us with the number of eligible children,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurugram.

On Tuesday, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approved the emergency use of two anti-coronavirus vaccines for children aged between 5 years and 12 years. While DCGI approved the use of Biological E’s Corbevax for children aged 5-12 years, it approved the use of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for restricted use in emergency situations for children aged 6-12 years.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, a total of 2,015 precautionary doses were administered in Gurugram of which, 781 were administered to the 18-60 age group, 899 to the 60+ age group and the rest to health care workers and frontline workers.

A total of 7,314 doses were administered in the district on Tuesday, including 1,625 first doses and 3,674 second doses. Till now, over 5.18 million doses have been administered in Gurugram.