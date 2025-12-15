Gurugram residents flag illegal taverns, noise violations, official lapses

Serious concerns have been raised over the alleged large-scale illegal operation of liquor vends and taverns across Gurugram. A detailed complaint by petitioner Kulbhushan Bhardwaj, a practising lawyer at the District and Sessions Court, Gurugram, alleges a “rampant breakdown of regulatory oversight.” He states multiple establishments are constructed as permanent structures on private agricultural land or green belts without mandatory fire safety NOCs, change of land use permissions, or occupation certificates. Petitions demand sealing of outlets, licence cancellations and vigilance probes as residents report safety risks, parking chaos and nightly disturbances. (Shutterstock)

Bhardwaj claims that despite Haryana Excise Policy restrictions, many taverns host live singing, DJ nights, and dance performances until 3-4am. “These unlawful activities have created an atmosphere of nuisance, insecurity and regulatory collapse,” he said, alleging repeated violations of the Noise Pollution Rules and Supreme Court guidelines on sound amplification. He warns of “serious administrative lapses” and possible complicity.

The complaint seeks immediate sealing of illegal taverns, licence cancellation, and disciplinary action against officials, threatening escalation to judicial forums if no swift action is taken. Residents report frequent late-night disturbances, parking congestion, and safety concerns in affected residential pockets.

“Every night feels like living next to an illegal nightclub,” said Rohit Malhotra, a resident of DLF Phase 1. “The music goes on till 3am, people spill onto the streets, fights break out, and there is absolutely no enforcement. Families here are scared to step out after dark,” he added.

“These taverns operate like lawless zones,” said Neha Arora, who lives near one of the vends. “Cars are parked on footpaths, drunk visitors argue with residents, and the noise is unbearable. We’ve complained for months, but nothing changes.

Officials of the town and country planning department said inspections of the identified areas will be carried out on Monday to verify the alleged violations.

In a separate submission, Supreme Court advocate Rajeev Yadav flagged additional violations. He alleged that several taverns continue to serve hookah past midnight, violating the statutory ban under the Haryana Amendment to the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003. Yadav further claimed adjoining liquor vends sell imported liquor and IMFL below the minimum retail price and supply illicit liquor without bills.

A key allegation is that advance information about inspections is passed to licensees via WhatsApp, allowing concealment of evidence like CCTV footage. “When inspections are pre-informed, enforcement becomes a farce. Illegal hookah, illicit liquor and unlawful activities survive only because the law is being warned in advance,” Yadav said. He has sought surprise inspections, seizure of CCTV footage, and an independent CID or vigilance inquiry under laws including the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Officials confirmed receipt of the complaints. Amit Bhatia, deputy excise and taxation commissioner for the east, said a crackdown has been launched across the city. “We are conducting surprise raids, getting stock checked and keeping a close watch on illegal activities,” he said.