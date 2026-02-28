Gurugram: Residents of Sector 12 raise alarm over illegal garbage dumping

Gurugram:Residents of Sector 12, Pocket C, have raised concerns over an open vacant plot in the middle of the residential area turning into an illegal garbage dumping site. Locals said the heap of garbage continues to grow daily (HT)

They alleged that for the last four to five years, locals and passersby, have been dumping waste at the site. They added that the heap of garbage continues to grow daily, while civic authorities rarely conduct cleaning drives, resulting in unchecked accumulation of waste.

“Earlier, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) used to clean the area regularly. But in the past five to six months, workers have stopped coming. The plot is in the middle of the residential area and many residents have to pass through it to reach their homes,” said Vishal Yadav, a resident.

Locals shared that it is not just a mere eyesore, but also an emerging health hazard. “Over 200 families live nearby and are exposed to the garbage dump. Stray cattle and pigs come daily. Is this the promise of Millenium City? Authorities need to focus on real issues,” he said.

Rinky Verma, another resident, said that the foul stench often reachers their home. “We are practically living amid filth. It is unhygienic and a serious health hazard. Even locals must share the blame for this situation,” she said.

“While most sectors and residential colonies are identified by prominent landmarks, our identity is this dumping site,” she said. “Despite repeated complaints, there has been no permanent solution. The authorities are turning a blind eye and residents continue to suffer.”

Ward councillor Sunita Rani did not respond to HT’s multiple calls and messages.

A MCG official admitted that the garbage heap has grown significantly over time. “The waste will be cleared on priority. We will inspect the area next week and start removing the accumulated waste,” he said.