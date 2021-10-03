Gurugram: Residents protest against demolition drives, officials defend move

Around 1,000 residents of New Palam Vihar and its adjoining areas, under the aegis of Jan Adhikar Sangathan, congregated at Shaheed Major Vinod Rana park on Saturday to protest against the demolition drive being carried out by the civic agencies.

While locals said that the civic authorities are not providing amenities despite them paying property tax and development charges, officials of the town and country planning department said demolitions are being carried out in illegal colonies and against constructions which are not part of the approved building plans.

Bir Singh, former sarpanch of Bajghera, who is spearheading the Sangathan , said demolition drives are being carried out arbitrarily and without any reason. “The demolition drives were stopped in New Palam Vihar in 2005. After that, no such action was taken. It is surprising that suddenly, such actions are being carried out despite the fact that the local MLA Rakesh Daulatabad is from this area,” said Singh.

Rakesh Rana, president of Sai Kunj RWA, said the government agencies have failed in bringing development and were engaged in seeking taxes only.

A spokesperson for Rakesh Daulatabad, the Badshahpur MLA, said the issue of demolitions is being given a political colour by people, who have political interests and ambitions. “These are baseless allegations being levelled against the MLA, who has played key role in the development of colonies and is dedicated to work for the betterment of people of Badshahpur and Gurugram,” he said.

R S Bhath, district town planner said that demolitions are being carried out only if illegal constructions have been made. “New construction without permission is not allowed. We will take action against illegal colonies and buildings according to rules. We also appeal to people to avoid buying properties in illegal colonies,” he said.