Gurugram residents told to use helplines for LPG delivery complaints

Consumers facing delays or refusal in the supply of domestic LPG cylinders by gas agencies have been advised to immediately lodge complaints through toll-free helpline numbers issued by oil marketing companies, a government spokesperson said on Friday. Consumers can report refusal or late delivery directly to oil marketing companies for faster grievance redressal. (AFP)

According to deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar, consumers who are denied a cooking gas cylinder or face unnecessary delays in delivery from a gas agency can directly contact the concerned company’s customer care helpline and register a complaint.

“Once a complaint is received, the company will verify the matter and take appropriate action against the dealer if any irregularity is found,” Kumar said. Officials said the step is aimed at ensuring transparency in LPG distribution and preventing inconvenience to consumers who depend on cooking gas for their daily needs.

The deputy commissioner said Bharat Gas consumers can register complaints on the toll-free number 1800-22-4344, while Indane Gas and HP Gas consumers can contact 1800-2333-555 to report issues related to LPG supply.

“These helpline numbers are available for consumers to report complaints related to delays in cylinder delivery, refusal by gas agencies to provide LPG cylinders, or other distribution-related issues,” he said. He added that after receiving a complaint, the respective oil marketing company will investigate the issue and take necessary steps to ensure the consumer receives the gas cylinder without further delay. Strict action may also be taken against agencies found violating LPG distribution guidelines.

Officials said the helpline system has been put in place to make grievance redressal faster and more accessible for citizens. Consumers can call the numbers from anywhere to register complaints regarding supply problems or service issues.

Kumar urged residents to remain aware of their rights as consumers and report any irregularities in gas distribution. “If any consumer faces problems in getting a domestic LPG cylinder, they should immediately contact the toll-free helpline numbers instead of approaching the dealer repeatedly,” he said.

Authorities said the initiative will help strengthen monitoring of gas distribution systems and ensure LPG supply reaches consumers in a timely and fair manner.