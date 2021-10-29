Gurugram: RWAs need civic body’s permission for hosting Diwali fairs

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Friday issued a notice to all the resident welfare associations (RWAs) in the city, directing them to take its permission for organising Diwali fairs or any other public events during the upcoming festival season.

The notice issued six days before Diwali, which will be celebrated this year on November 4, is the first such directive issued by the civic body since its formation in 2008.

“It is mandatory to take permission from the corporation for organising any type of public events, including Diwali mela (fair) in the city. If any society or organisation conducts such events without permission, then action will be taken against them under the Haryana Municipal Act 1994, fire safety norms, and solid waste management rules, among other relevant laws,” said Hariom Attri, joint commissioner (headquarters), MCG.

Attri said that during Diwali fairs and other festival events, a lot of waste is generated, fire safety norms are violated, and advertisements are displayed without any prior approval. Hence, the MCG has issued the directive to ensure norms are adhered to, he said.

The notice was issued to the resident bodies of all condominiums and gated colonies, the officials said.

Although Attri did not specify the actions which can be taken for violation of the directive, a senior MCG official privy to the matter said, “The Haryana Fire Safety Act and the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act allow the MCG to seal and close down events being organised without its permission. In case there is a fire, criminal action can also be taken against the organiser or RWA.”

The MCG’s directive has evoked a mixed response from RWAs.

Jyoti Ahuja, administrator, RWAs United, a group of 77 RWAs, said that the MCG’s directive has left RWAs with a little time period to procure requisite permissions.

“The MCG should have issued the notice a month ago. By now, most RWAs would have done their venue bookings, while stalls would have also been booked. With just six days left for Diwali, including the weekend when government offices will be closed, it will be very difficult for most RWAs to procure the licences in time,” said Ahuja.

Dhruv Bansal, official spokesperson for Gurgaon Citizens Council (GCC), an umbrella body of RWAs in the city, said that the move may lead to lower turnout and help RWAs maintain Covid-19 norms.

“If a licence is compulsory from the MCG for holding public events in residential areas, it can prove to be a deterrent for violation of Covid-19 norms. The directive to take permission from MCG is an important step, especially due to the possibility of third Covid-19 wave,” said Bansal.