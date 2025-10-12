Gurugram RWAs, societies start preparing for Diwali festivities

As Diwali inches closer, Gurugram is lighting up with festive spirit and community enthusiasm. With markets abuzz, decorative lights adorning homes, and civic authorities ramping up clean-up drives, the city is preparing for the festival of lights in full grandeur. Diwali fair atM3M Urbana Sector 67 as seen on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) across the city are leading from the front — organising cultural events, melas, and community initiatives for an inclusive and eco-friendly Diwali.

The residents at Ardee City, Sector 52, have already begun preparations with decorative lighting and cleanliness drives. “Just like we clean our homes, we are cleaning our society too,” RWA president Chaitali Mandhotra said.

At Vipul Greens in Sector 48, the RWA hosted a grand pre-Diwali celebration over the weekend, drawing over 1,500 people. The event featured food stalls, games, and cultural performances. “We are promoting a green Diwali this year, and residents have been encouraged to avoid fireworks. For those who wish to use them, we will ensure designated zones and timings for safety,” RWA president Amit Jindal said.

Over at Greenwoods C Block, Sector 45, the festivities have been ongoing since Navratri. RWA president Vineeta Khosla said: “We have planned pre-Diwali musical nights for women and a grand pooja ceremony. We will also host a community event post-Diwali to keep the festive spirit alive.”

Children and senior citizens, too, are at the heart of the celebrations. Many RWAs have organised art, music, and decoration contests to encourage creativity and inclusivity. “At BPTP Freedom Park Life, we are planning events for both the kids and the elderly,” said Amar Gupta, RWA secretary. “The goal is to ensure everybody feels connected and part of the joy.”

Giving back to the community is also a key theme this Diwali. At Emaar Imperial Gardens, Sector 102, residents are preparing for a community bhandara on Govardhan Pooja. “Families have started exchanging gifts and sweets — small gestures that strengthen our bonds,” said Sunil Sharma, a resident.

Meanwhile, a Diwali exhibition at M3M Urbana in Sector 67 has drawn huge crowds. Featuring stalls selling handicrafts, ethnic wear, accessories, and décor, the event also serves as a platform for local entrepreneurs. “Events like these add to the festive charm while supporting small businesses,” said Renuka Gupta, a visitor.

At South City 2, Sector 49, residents are gearing up for their annual Diwali mela on October 12. As part of the celebrations, the RWA will distribute gifts to society staff and helpers. “It’s our way of thanking those who keep our society running smoothly all year,” RWA president Sudhir said.

From bustling markets to brightly lit homes and heartfelt community initiatives, Gurugram is not just preparing for Diwali — it is celebrating unity, gratitude, and the spirit of togetherness.