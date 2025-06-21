Gurugram RWAs step up monsoon preparedness, but many still await civic response

Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) across Gurugram have launched pre-emptive initiatives to counter seasonal flooding, with at least 10 prominent RWAs undertaking desilting and drain-cleaning operations in their sectors. While DLF City has initiated one of the largest pre-monsoon drives through DLF Utilities Ltd (DUL), the situation in several other areas reveals a troubling gap between civic expectations and municipal delivery. A waterlogged service road in Gurugram on June 17. (PTI)

DLF, which oversees Phases 1 to 4, has implemented a multipronged strategy involving mechanical and manual desilting of road gullies, drains, and manholes. More than 1,500 metres of stormwater pipelines have been laid at critical locations, alongside the construction of five high-capacity recharge pits and cleaning of 112 rainwater harvesting structures. Its emergency response team has been equipped with 17 water pumps of varying capacities to tackle potential waterlogging.

“Our objective is to make the monsoon season stress-free for our residents. Through engineering readiness, preventive care, and team coordination, we are fully committed to maintaining water-free streets, parks, and basements,” said Nitya Mohan, vice president and head of facility management, DLF.

However, the preparedness narrative isn’t as reassuring elsewhere in the city. In Ardee City, RWA member Chaitali Mandhotra said they had to desilt their sewer and rainwater lines with internal funds after MCG contractors abandoned the job midway. “Even work orders are not enough when it comes to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG). The agency has the machinery and manpower but lacks will,” she said.

Rajkumar Yadav, RWA president of Sector 46, said, “Despite repeated complaints, civic agencies are not responsive. The drain cleaning being showcased is superficial—just an eyewash.”

In Sector 47, residents say even basic infrastructure remains incomplete. “The rainwater drainage lines laid three years ago have still not been connected to the master drain. During heavy rain, water stagnates in parks for days and causes damage to the grass. Roads are riddled with potholes, and no repairs have been done in years,” said local resident Virender Taygi. “We urge the municipal corporation to resolve Sector 47’s pending issues before the rains begin.”

In South City 1, resident Raj Chopra said that despite multiple complaints, no work has been carried out.

MCG has also intensified efforts to ensure efficient water drainage and rainwater conservation across the city. In compliance with directives issued by MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya, civic teams have launched an accelerated campaign to clean and restore rainwater harvesting systems and repair the city’s drainage and sewerage infrastructure.

“MCG teams have started inspecting and repairing all damaged rainwater harvesting structures across parks, community centres, and market areas,” said Dahiya. “Desilting work is underway in several wards, drainage slabs and manhole covers are being fixed, and sewer lines are being cleared to prevent waterlogging. Field officers have been told to identify vulnerable points and ensure work is completed without delay. These steps are necessary to avoid repeat of last year’s flooding and ensure rainwater is properly channelled.”