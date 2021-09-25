Gurugram RWAs to focus on inter-society sports events during first meet today

Inter-society sports competitions, formation of a committee to liaison with the government, among others will be the main topics to be discussed on during the first meeting of the RWAs United (RU) -- an umbrella body of some of the resident welfare associations (RWAs) in Gurugram -- on Saturday.

Members of 63 RWAs, under the RU, will attend the meeting at M3M Urbana commercial complex in Sector 67 on Saturday evening, said officials on Friday.

“We want to discuss and explore possibilities for inter-society sports competitions in our first meeting, as it will provide an opportunity to the residents to interact with each other, create a strong bond between the RWAs, with the bigger aim of doing things at a pan-city level,” said Jyoti Ahuja, joint secretary of Vatika City RWA -- one of the RU members.

The proposed committee, to be discussed during the meeting, will deal with the government, press demands, and represent issues as a representation of the collective group, Ahuja said.

“It is difficult for the government to deal with various members of the RWAs at a time. Instead, a committee representing the common concerns and demands will take up the matter to the government, for bringing about a change. Tomorrow (Saturday), we will take a call on the best possible way to form the committee,” Ahuja added.

The RU, comprising a dozen RWAs, was established on Sohna Road in 2019. It emerged as the first pan-city group in Gurugram during the second wave of Covid-19 in April this year. 59 RWAs had joined forces to support one another with essential supplies and medical aid for infected persons in their housing complexes as the healthcare infrastructure was overburdened. Coming under the banner of the RU, the association had set up Covid-19 care centres, arranged vaccination camps in residential areas, arranged for regular oxygen supply, and ensured timely collection of biomedical waste, after receiving the administration’s approval for the same.