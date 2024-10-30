Gurugram schools ramp up precautions amid rising pollution

With the rise in pollution level in the city and its neighbourhood, schools and local authorities are intensifying efforts to protect students’ health. These initiatives focus on reducing children’s exposure to pollutants, both indoors and outdoors. (Representative image) Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has deployed six teams to monitor construction sites, cover loose soil, and implement regular water sprinkling (HT Archive)

Schools have resorted to ways such as installing air purifiers, giving masks to children, regular monitoring of AQI and suspending or limiting outdoor activities in case the air quality reaches hazardous levels.

Vandana Mahajan, principal of Mount Olympus School in Sector 47, said the school was emphasizing eco-friendly practices during this season. “To spread awareness among students and parents about the detrimental effects of air pollution, we encourage an eco-friendly Diwali, without bursting firecrackers. We conducted assemblies to reiterate Diwali as the festival of lights, hope, and compassion, without the pollution caused by crackers. Our students also participated in a ‘Light a Diya, Make a Wish’ activity,” Mahajan said.

At Blue Bell School, principal Alka Singh mentioned steps taken to educate students about reducing pollution. “We are creating awareness on responsible waste disposal, avoiding unnecessary outdoor activities, and carpooling to reduce traffic congestion,” Singh said.

Manisha Khanna, principal of St. Andrew’s School, said that both the school and families play a crucial role in teaching children about combating pollution. “We believe that small changes, like wearing masks and minimizing vehicle use, can go a long way. Our school has installed air purifiers and limited outdoor activities, but addressing this crisis requires everyone’s involvement, especially families,” Khanna said.

The MCG is also inspecting industrial sites that use polluting fuels and enforcing temporary closures for non-compliant units. Local police, in collaboration with the MCG, are conducting vehicle emission checks in high-traffic areas such as Udyog Vihar and sectors 14 and 18 to curb vehicular pollution.